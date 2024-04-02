Mum demands refund over ‘vile’ conditions at Dundee McDonald’s restaurant

A mum has been left “horrified” over the cleanliness of a popular Dundee McDonald’s restaurant.

Vicki Brown had been visiting family before popping into the Longtown Road eatery at around midnight on Tuesday morning.

The mum-of-two placed her order – three Big Mac meals and individual burgers – before discovering dirty floors and rubbish strewn under worktops behind the counter.

Vicki, 44, requested – and received – a refund for her £27 order before leaving the store due to the “vile conditions” near the food preparation area.

The former Harris Academy pupil took several pictures before sharing them online as she urged people to “avoid” the restaurant.

McDonald’s customer says ‘it was absolutely vile’

Vicki said: “We’d been visiting family and we were just driving back home and decided to pop in.

“The shop wasn’t busy so we went inside to place the order.

“There was one couple eating and aside from that it was just delivery drivers.

“We placed our order at the counter but it wasn’t until the staff member stepped back that we saw the state of the kitchen.

“It was actually vile.

“The ice cream machine appeared to still be in use but it was mess and there was a bag of what looked like syrup lying on the dirty floor.”

Vicki’s post has now been shared thousands of times online.

She says she has contacted the council’s environmental health department.

‘No excuse’ for conditions in Dundee restaurant

She added: “I get these restaurants can be extremely busy but there is no excuse for the condition this place was in.

“Whilst we were at the counter I did voice my concerns over the cleanliness and received dirty looks from the staff.

“I also flagged my concern to the other diners that were in the restaurant before we left.

“We went to the Camperdown McDonald’s instead and found a much cleaner restaurant.

“There is no excuse for a brand like McDonald’s to be serving food in the conditions we found at the Longtown Road outlet.

“If that’s the front of house, what is the back looking like?

“I wouldn’t let my dog eat there.

“We’ve tried to contact the council environmental department to raise a complaint.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Our environmental health team have attended on-site to discuss the concerns with site management in order to seek to resolve any issues.”

‘We fell short of the high standards we set ourselves’

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said the company had spoken with the restaurant team about the incident.

She added: “We are sorry to hear about this customer’s experience.

“We take hygiene and cleanliness very seriously and are disappointed that on this occasion, we fell short of the high standards we set ourselves.

“The restaurant team have been reminded of our standards, and we’d advise this customer outreaches to our customer services team should they require any further support.”