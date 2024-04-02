Mum demands refund over ‘vile’ conditions at Dundee McDonald’s restaurant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mum demands refund over ‘vile’ conditions at Dundee McDonald’s restaurant

"I wouldn't let my dog eat there."

By James Simpson
Vicki Brown hit out at the conditions at the McDonald's branch in Dundee.
Vicki Brown hit out at the conditions at the McDonald's branch in Dundee.

A mum has been left “horrified” over the cleanliness of a popular Dundee McDonald’s restaurant.

Vicki Brown had been visiting family before popping into the Longtown Road eatery at around midnight on Tuesday morning.

The mum-of-two placed her order – three Big Mac meals and individual burgers –  before discovering dirty floors and rubbish strewn under worktops behind the counter.

Dirty floors inside the Mid Craigie shop. Image: Vicki Brown

Vicki, 44, requested – and received – a refund for her £27 order before leaving the store due to the “vile conditions” near the food preparation area.

The former Harris Academy pupil took several pictures before sharing them online as she urged people to “avoid” the restaurant.

McDonald’s customer says ‘it was absolutely vile’

Vicki said: “We’d been visiting family and we were just driving back home and decided to pop in.

“The shop wasn’t busy so we went inside to place the order.

“There was one couple eating and aside from that it was just delivery drivers.

“We placed our order at the counter but it wasn’t until the staff member stepped back that we saw the state of the kitchen.

“It was actually vile.

“The ice cream machine appeared to still be in use but it was mess and there was a bag of what looked like syrup lying on the dirty floor.”

A customer shared several pictures of conditions inside the Dundee restaurant. Image: Vicki Brown
The ice cream machine at the store. Image: Vicki Brown
Cups and rubbish were underneath some work stations. Image: Vicki Brown
Food trays had also been left at a number of the tables. Image: Vicki Brown

Vicki’s post has now been shared thousands of times online.

She says she has contacted the council’s environmental health department.

‘No excuse’ for conditions in Dundee restaurant

She added: “I get these restaurants can be extremely busy but there is no excuse for the condition this place was in.

“Whilst we were at the counter I did voice my concerns over the cleanliness and received dirty looks from the staff.

“I also flagged my concern to the other diners that were in the restaurant before we left.

“We went to the Camperdown McDonald’s instead and found a much cleaner restaurant.

“There is no excuse for a brand like McDonald’s to be serving food in the conditions we found at the Longtown Road outlet.

“If that’s the front of house, what is the back looking like?

“I wouldn’t let my dog eat there.

“We’ve tried to contact the council environmental department to raise a complaint.”

A Dundee City Council spokesperson said: “Our environmental health team have attended on-site to discuss the concerns with site management in order to seek to resolve any issues.”

‘We fell short of the high standards we set ourselves’

A spokeswoman for McDonald’s said the company had spoken with the restaurant team about the incident.

She added: “We are sorry to hear about this customer’s experience.

“We take hygiene and cleanliness very seriously and are disappointed that on this occasion, we fell short of the high standards we set ourselves.

“The restaurant team have been reminded of our standards, and we’d advise this customer outreaches to our customer services team should they require any further support.”

