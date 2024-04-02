Man, 34, arrested after ‘disturbance’ in Perth city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Man, 34, arrested after ‘disturbance’ in Perth city centre

Three police vehicles were at the scene.

By Kieran Webster
Police vehicles at the South Inch in Perth.
Police vehicles at the South Inch on Sunday night. Image: Stuart Cowper

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a “disturbance” near a Perth park.

Officers were called to King Street, just by South Inch, on Sunday night following the incident.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal

The exact nature of the incident is unknown.

An onlooker said he saw three police vehicles at the scene.

He added: “I heard some sirens and saw blue flashing lights by the South Inch at around 9pm on Sunday.

“There was a police van and a police car parked. A second van turned up shortly after too.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.15pm officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the King’s Street area of Perth.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A sign for the Barnhill Interchange.
Overnight roadworks to take place on busy A90 junction near Perth
Crash A9 Broxden
A9 near Perth restricted due to collision
Sorin Mihai and Roxy Stefan inside Perth restaurant Crido's, next to Perth Museum
Perth Museum: City centre traders' verdict on £27m new neighbour
Ionel Sara-Lates was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of indecent exposure.
Flasher hid in bush and exposed himself to women in Perthshire woods
Little boys being shown how to make baskets by woman in iron age clothing at Scottish Crannog Centre
Best pictures as Scottish Crannog Centre reopens to public
Florence Place in Perth.
Confusion as six-month trial closure of Perth street to begin
Garden centre in fife
8 must-visit garden centres in Tayside and Fife - according to our readers
Picture shows the woman on the ground and a youth running away.
Three youths charged after woman, 74, pushed to the ground in Perthshire woods
Oliver Romain at the site.
Aberfeldy businessman plans to open £5-a-night motorhome stopover near the town
Ailsa Thomson (aged 6 from Madderty) having fun at Perth Museum opening weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth Museum: Best pictures from day two of opening weekend