Man, 34, arrested after ‘disturbance’ in Perth city centre

A 34-year-old man has been arrested after a “disturbance” near a Perth park.

Officers were called to King Street, just by South Inch, on Sunday night following the incident.

A man was arrested in connection with the incident and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal

The exact nature of the incident is unknown.

An onlooker said he saw three police vehicles at the scene.

He added: “I heard some sirens and saw blue flashing lights by the South Inch at around 9pm on Sunday.

“There was a police van and a police car parked. A second van turned up shortly after too.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 9.15pm officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the King’s Street area of Perth.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

“A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.”