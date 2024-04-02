Victim of Dundee alleged murder named as accused appears in court

A man has appeared in court accused of a weekend murder in Dundee.

Barry Murray, 43, of Ann Street, Dundee, appeared in private on a petition alleging the murder of Steven Alexander Hutton.

It is alleged he was struck with a hammer before being stabbed with a knife in a flat on Charleston Road on Saturday March 30.

Murray appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on a single charge alleging he – with others whose identities have not been disclosed – forced entry to 43-year-old Mr Hutton’s flat before murdering him.

Murray made no plea and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody by Sheriff Eric Brown after no motion for bail was made.

Ongoing inquiry

The court appearance came after police spent much of the weekend on Charleston Road.

They were first called at around 11pm on Saturday and Mr Hutton was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died on Sunday.

Streets in the area were closed while forensics officers worked.

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Extensive inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to the public to get in touch with us with any information they have.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

