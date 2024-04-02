Victim of Dundee alleged murder named as accused appears in court

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Victim of Dundee alleged murder named as accused appears in court

Barry Murray, 43, appeared in private and made no plea.

By Ciaran Shanks
Police in Charleston, Dundee.
Police in the area of the weekend death. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

A man has appeared in court accused of a weekend murder in Dundee.

Barry Murray, 43, of Ann Street, Dundee, appeared in private on a petition alleging the murder of Steven Alexander Hutton.

It is alleged he was struck with a hammer before being stabbed with a knife in a flat on Charleston Road on Saturday March 30.

Murray appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court on a single charge alleging he – with others whose identities have not been disclosed – forced entry to 43-year-old Mr Hutton’s flat before murdering him.

Murray made no plea and was committed for further examination.

He was remanded in custody by Sheriff Eric Brown after no motion for bail was made.

Ongoing inquiry

The court appearance came after police spent much of the weekend on Charleston Road.

They were first called at around 11pm on Saturday and Mr Hutton was taken to Ninewells Hospital, where he died on Sunday.

Streets in the area were closed while forensics officers worked.

Police in Charleston death probe
Police in the Charleston area at the weekend. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Detective Inspector Richard Baird said: “Our thoughts are very much with the man’s family and friends at this very difficult time.

“Extensive inquiries into this incident are ongoing and we are continuing to appeal to the public to get in touch with us with any information they have.

“I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to contact us.

“I would also be keen to speak to anyone with any CCTV, dashcam or any other footage that they think would assist the enquiry.

“We will have a continued police presence in the area and anyone with any concerns can approach these officers.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

Jack Leslie.
Drunk gym worker who smashed into tree in Angus told police: 'Put me in…
Former doctor Allan Buchan.
Former Stirling doctor guilty of indecently assaulting patients
Liam Tares. Image: Facebook
Broughty Ferry pub nuisance refused breathalyser test
Daniel Tait at Forfar Sheriff Court.
'Sickening' Forfar Facebook Marketplace thief put stolen cash into investment accounts
William Russell appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Man sent bomb threats to Edinburgh Airport because he was 'sick' of early flights…
Ionel Sara-Lates was convicted at Perth Sheriff Court of indecent exposure.
Flasher hid in bush and exposed himself to women in Perthshire woods
Gregor Stenhouse.
Fife house invader appeared in bedroom and punched man in 'terrifying' attack
Paul Colquhoun appeared at Perth Sheriff Court.
Dundee thug attacked girlfriend and smashed up car at Perthshire house party
Amber Milne was caught spending company cash in Benidorm.
Jail for Dundee letting agent embezzler caught after spending stolen cash in Benidorm
Cannabis farmer Erik Xhaxho. Image: Facebook.
Rough-sleeping illegal immigrant recruited to run £100k cannabis farm in Fife