Sausage and Cider Festival moves to Camperdown Park as organisers plan 3 Dundee events

The Sausage and Cider Festival will move to Camperdown Park as the organisers plan three events in Dundee.

The event was previously held at Slessor Gardens but will change venue in 2025.

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience and a new country music festival, Summer in Nashville, will also be held at Camperdown.

The Sausage and Cider Festival, which has toured 50 locations across the UK, debuted in Dundee in 2022.

The festival, which will be held next year on August 16, combines food, drink and live music.

Organisers say a move to Camperdown will create room for a second stage, silent disco, and more traders.

Sausage and Cider Festival’s ‘bigger and better show’ at Camperdown

A spokesperson said: “We have taken the decision to move venues this year.

“We loved working with Slessor Gardens, but due to the success of the last few years at Slessor Gardens and the interest shown in the event this year, we have moved to a bigger venue.

“This is to allow for the event to grow, for a bigger and better show in 2025.

“Including room for a second stage, silent disco, axe throwing, more traders and much more.”

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience will also return to Dundee on August 15, while the new Summer in Nashville event will take place on August 17.

The country music festival promises American BBQ and street food, as well as line dancing, rodeo bull rides, country fancy dress and axe throwing.

There will also be live tributes to the “biggest legends” of country music.