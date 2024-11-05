Sausage and Cider Festival moves to Camperdown Park as organisers plan 3 Dundee events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sausage and Cider Festival moves to Camperdown Park as organisers plan 3 Dundee events

The event was previously held at Slessor Gardens but will change venue in 2025. 

By Ellidh Aitken
The Sausage and Cider Festival will move away from Slessor Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
The Sausage and Cider Festival will move away from Slessor Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

The Sausage and Cider Festival will move to Camperdown Park as the organisers plan three events in Dundee.

The event was previously held at Slessor Gardens but will change venue in 2025.

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience and a new country music festival, Summer in Nashville, will also be held at Camperdown.

The Sausage and Cider Festival, which has toured 50 locations across the UK, debuted in Dundee in 2022.

The Sausage and Cider Festival was previously held at Slessor Gardens. Image: Alan Richardson

The festival, which will be held next year on August 16, combines food, drink and live music.

Organisers say a move to Camperdown will create room for a second stage, silent disco, and more traders.

Sausage and Cider Festival’s ‘bigger and better show’ at Camperdown

A spokesperson said: “We have taken the decision to move venues this year.

“We loved working with Slessor Gardens, but due to the success of the last few years at Slessor Gardens and the interest shown in the event this year, we have moved to a bigger venue.

“This is to allow for the event to grow, for a bigger and better show in 2025.

The main stage for the Sausage and Cider Festival in 2023. Image: Alan Richardson

“Including room for a second stage, silent disco, axe throwing, more traders and much more.”

The Ibiza Orchestra Experience will also return to Dundee on August 15, while the new Summer in Nashville event will take place on August 17.

The country music festival promises American BBQ and street food, as well as line dancing, rodeo bull rides, country fancy dress and axe throwing.

There will also be live tributes to the “biggest legends” of country music.

