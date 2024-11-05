LEE WILKIE: Dundee have uncovered another left back loan star in Ziyad Larkeche

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee have uncovered another left back loan star in Ziyad Larkeche

Larkeche looks increasingly capable of emulating the impact of Owen Beck.

Ziyad Larkeche enjoys his winner for Dundee against Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche enjoys his winner for Dundee against Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Replacing Liverpool loanee Owen Beck at left back looked like one of Tony Docherty’s toughest jobs this summer.

But in snapping up Ziyad Larkeche from Queen’s Park Rangers, the Dundee boss has made it look easy.

It has taken the Frenchman a few months to properly settle into his role at Dens Park and who could grudge him that?

He’s a young guy in a foreign country, on loan from a parent club who have sent him out despite making 22 appearances last season – 20 of them in the Championship.

You could understand if he started the season feeling uncertain about his position at QPR and where his future may lie.

Ziyad Larkeche is stretchered off against Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche is stretchered off against Hearts. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

When he was stretchered off against Hearts in the second game of the season, things seemed pretty ominous.

Fortunately, he was back in action within a week.

And any tentativeness he may have felt in the early days at Dens looks well and truly behind him now.

The 22-year-old’s last gasp winning goal against Kilmarnock was his third of the season – and the most important yet.

Week after week, he is proving himself a relentless runner, and popping up to knock home that weekend-altering winner in the 95th minute says everything about him.

He’s a proper athlete, like all the top full back, or wing backs, are these days..

That’s clearly what you need to survive an upbringing in the game with PSG.

Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate the winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche and Simon Murray celebrate Dundee's winner against Kilmarnock. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

That determination to keep going until the end says something about Dundee as a whole too.

When they fell 2-0 behind to Killie, a team more than capable of squeezing the life out of a game, the slightest slackening off of effort would have handed the game to Derek McInnes’ side.

Instead, they put the pedal to the metal and pulled a goal back instantly.

And after the break, it was all about Dundee pushing for an equaliser, then the winner.

The fact that they went for the winner is huge too because, again, having pulled it back to 2-2, the easy option is to see it as ‘job done’.

There was none of that from Dundee at the weekend.

There can be absolutely no doubting Tony Docherty’s team’s character and Larkeche is the poster boy for that.

If they can just keep the back door shut, this season could yet be a thriller.

