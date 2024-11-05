New Stirling Labour MP’s wife aims to replace him in local council byelection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics

New Stirling Labour MP’s wife aims to replace him in local council byelection

Anne Kane will contest the Stirling East ward on December 5 after her husband Chris quit as local authority chief to focus on Westminster duties.

By Justin Bowie
Anne Kane is hoping to replace husband Chris, now an MP, as a councillor. Image: DC Thomson.
The new Stirling and Strathallan Labour MP’s wife is standing to replace him in the local council byelection next month.

Anne Kane, a school teacher, is contesting the Stirling East ward on December 5 after her husband Chris quit as local authority chief to focus on Westminster duties.

The couple live in the Braehead area, in the ward she hopes to represent.

Ms Kane works as a supply teacher in primary schools across the Stirling Council area.

“This experience has given me insight into the challenges families in the area face, as well as the importance of local services in helping children thrive,” she said.

“I’m standing because I want to make a real difference, not only for the people in Stirling East, but for the wider Stirling area.”

Alyn Smith’s shock defeat

Mr Kane was sent to the House of Commons in July after inflicting a shock defeat on former SNP MP Alyn Smith.

He stepped down from role as council leader two months later after facing complaints about “double-jobbing”.

The new MP was replaced by veteran Bannockburn Councillor Margaret Brisley, who died last week aged 79 just a month after taking on the post.

Anne Kane is standing in the Stirling East ward.

Labour hopes to build on Mr Kane’s surprise success in July and keep it in the family by retaining his council seat.

But the contest features a buoyant SNP looking to capitalise on Labour’s struggles nationally.

Mr Kane picked up 21% of the total votes in the ward in 2022, finishing just behind the Tories.

SNP appears dominant

The SNP, by contrast, was backed by nearly 40% of local voters and appear to dominate first preferences.

The nationalists also recently won two knife-edge Dundee council votes where Labour was in the running – and polling has shown support for Anas Sarwar’s party is slumping.

Allan Faulds, from Ballot Box Scotland.

Polling expert Allan Faulds, who runs elections website Ballot Box Scotland, warned Labour could suffer a repeat of Dundee’s disappointing results.

“In theory it’s winnable for Labour,” he told us.

“They’d need a swing of less than 5% and even at the moment they’ve typically been able to achieve that.

“I wouldn’t write off the possibility of them falling just short though.”

Labour minority

Labour took control of Stirling Council as a minority administration in 2022 despite winning just six out of 23 seats.

The SNP was the largest party following the local election with eight councillors but have since been reduced to seven.

Willie Ferguson, a local businessman who owns a fire sprinkler company, is standing for the nationalists.

As it stands Labour has just four active councillors following both Mr Kane’s resignation and Ms Brisley’s death.

The full list of candidates is as follows:

  • Andrew Adam, Scottish Greens
  • William Docherty, Reform UK
  • Willie Ferguson, SNP
  • Anne Kane, Scottish Labour
  • Gary McGrow, Independent
  • Christopher Spreadborough, Scottish Lib Dems
  • Jennifer Ure, Scottish Tories

Conversation