Dundee disability charity plans to support more children with £1.6 million expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee disability charity plans to support more children with £1.6 million expansion

The Yard in Mid Craigie will improve its holiday support and an out-of-school service.

By Chloe Burrell
The Yard in Dundee.
The Yard is set to carry out a £1.6m refurbishment. Image: James F Stephen Architects

A Dundee disability charity is aiming to support more children as part of a £1.6 million expansion.

The Yard, which opened in 2015 on Drumlanrig Place in Mid Craigie, offers support to young children with complex needs.

The charity, which also has a branch in Kirkcaldy, helped more than 330 children last year.

The Yard has now secured planning permission to carry out a £1.6m refurbishment of its building to create a year-round community resource for children.

The Yard to offer more support for Dundee children

The project will allow the charity to apply for Care Inspectorate Registration and offer holiday support, an early years service and an out-of-school service.

Work will include the replacement of the roof, the creation of a sensory room, a Changing Places room and large play spaces.

Gill Thomson, service development manager at The Yard in Dundee, said: “We know through our important work with Dundee City Council that there is a significant gap in services for families with children with additional support needs, particularly on our doorstep in Douglas, Mid Craigie and Linlathen.

Garden at The Yard in Dundee.
The garden at The Yard. Image: James F Stephen Architects
Inside The Yard in Dundee.
There will be plenty of space for children to play. Image: James F Stephen Architects

“Our work improves the health and mental wellbeing of our children and the wider family while addressing some of the day-to-day practical and logistical challenges experienced by families.

“As well as extending our reach, the renovation will create a more welcoming and fit-for-purpose facility, a one-stop shop for whole-family support that will serve our city for many years to come.”

‘The Yard saved my life’

Cheryl Ferguson, who has been attending The Yard with her daughter Rio, six, for seven months, said: “Rio is the most loving wee girl but finds it hard to express her emotions and is prone to lashing out, which makes it really difficult when you’re out and about.

“At The Yard, there’s no judgment. It’s such a welcoming place.

“Over the summer holidays, The Yard saved my life.

Inside The Yard in Dundee.
There will be a sensory room as part of the refurbishment. Image: James F Stephen Architects
Inside The Yard in Dundee.
It is hoped the refurbishment will be completed in late 2025. Image: James F Stephen Architects

“It’s the lowest I’ve ever been but The Yard picked me up, helped with signposting to other agencies and supported me with my discussions with Rio’s school.

“Sometimes, you struggle to use your voice, but with their support, The Yard has helped me find mine.”

The 10-month refurbishment will start this month and is due for completion in late 2025.

While the work takes place, The Yard will move to Dundee East Community Sports Club on Baldovie Terrace.

More from Dundee

The Sausage and Cider Festival will move away from Slessor Gardens. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Sausage and Cider Festival moves to Camperdown Park as organisers plan 3 Dundee events
A clamped car in Dundee.
More than 100 cars clamped in Dundee over unpaid tax
Police attend Strathearn Road crash
Delays after crash on major Broughty Ferry road
2
Robbie Milne
Dundee police officer guilty of abusive behaviour but cleared of sexual assault charge
To go with story by Sean Hamilton. Images released of Dundee FC Community Trust's proposed new Riverside training centre Picture shows; Dundee FC Community Trust new proposed Riverside training centre. N/A. Supplied by DFCCT Date; 24/07/2024
Dundee FC's Riverside training centre approved by councillors
4
One of the cars crashed into railings at Dudhope Park. Image: Supplied
Woman, 53, charged after car crashes through railings in Dundee
The new soup takeaway on Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Ben MacDonald/DC Thomson
Former carer opens new soup takeaway in Dundee's Hilltown
food van break in
Dundee food truck owners devastated after break-in leaves £1k damage
2
Melanie Davies
Dundee Asda worker jailed for £47k National Lottery scam
James McAvoy climbs railings to get a vantage point during filming of California Schemin' in the Hilltown. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: James McAvoy filming new movie in Dundee as crew pictured outside multis and…

Conversation