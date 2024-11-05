Dundee disability charity plans to support more children with £1.6 million expansion

A Dundee disability charity is aiming to support more children as part of a £1.6 million expansion.

The Yard, which opened in 2015 on Drumlanrig Place in Mid Craigie, offers support to young children with complex needs.

The charity, which also has a branch in Kirkcaldy, helped more than 330 children last year.

The Yard has now secured planning permission to carry out a £1.6m refurbishment of its building to create a year-round community resource for children.

The Yard to offer more support for Dundee children

The project will allow the charity to apply for Care Inspectorate Registration and offer holiday support, an early years service and an out-of-school service.

Work will include the replacement of the roof, the creation of a sensory room, a Changing Places room and large play spaces.

Gill Thomson, service development manager at The Yard in Dundee, said: “We know through our important work with Dundee City Council that there is a significant gap in services for families with children with additional support needs, particularly on our doorstep in Douglas, Mid Craigie and Linlathen.

“Our work improves the health and mental wellbeing of our children and the wider family while addressing some of the day-to-day practical and logistical challenges experienced by families.

“As well as extending our reach, the renovation will create a more welcoming and fit-for-purpose facility, a one-stop shop for whole-family support that will serve our city for many years to come.”

‘The Yard saved my life’

Cheryl Ferguson, who has been attending The Yard with her daughter Rio, six, for seven months, said: “Rio is the most loving wee girl but finds it hard to express her emotions and is prone to lashing out, which makes it really difficult when you’re out and about.

“At The Yard, there’s no judgment. It’s such a welcoming place.

“Over the summer holidays, The Yard saved my life.

“It’s the lowest I’ve ever been but The Yard picked me up, helped with signposting to other agencies and supported me with my discussions with Rio’s school.

“Sometimes, you struggle to use your voice, but with their support, The Yard has helped me find mine.”

The 10-month refurbishment will start this month and is due for completion in late 2025.

While the work takes place, The Yard will move to Dundee East Community Sports Club on Baldovie Terrace.