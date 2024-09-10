Dundee loanee Ziyad Larkeche on seeing PSG youth team ‘deleted’ and taking on Angel Di Maria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee loanee Ziyad Larkeche on seeing PSG youth team ‘deleted’ and taking on Angel Di Maria

The full-back describes his unorthodox journey from Paris to Dundee.

New Dundee signing Ziyad Larkeche. Image: SNS
Dundee loanee Ziyad Larkeche. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS
By George Cran

Whether it’s taking on Angel Di Maria at PSG or facing the very Scottish challenge of facing Rangers or Celtic away, Ziyad Larkeche insists he feels no fear.

The Dundee loanee is bedding himself into life at Dens Park and grabbed his first goal for the club last time out against St Mirren.

In less than a fortnight, Larkeche will have the opportunity to show his unfazed attitude at Ibrox in a League Cup quarter-final against the Gers to follow this weekend’s trip to Ross County.

It’s been an unorthodox journey to Dundee taking in the youth setup at PSG and training with Angel Di Maria and Edison Cavani before his age group team was “deleted” by the Parisien outfit.

Ziyad Larkeche grabbed his first Dundee goal to earn a point against St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
Ziyad Larkeche grabbed his first Dundee goal to earn a point against St Mirren. Image: Rob Casey/SNS

That saw a teenage Larkeche move country in the middle of a pandemic before switching London clubs and then finding his way north of the border.

‘They deleted the team’

Larkeche is a PSG supporter and a big fan of the side led by Zlatan Ibrahimovic around a decade ago that also included Thiago Motta, who would become his youth coach.

“It came at a crazy time with Covid,” Larkeche said in explaining his PSG exit in 2020.

“I played almost every game and we arrived at a time when they deleted the second team.

“So I’d already done two years with the U/19s because I was playing one year above.

Ziyad Larkeche in action for PSG U/19s against Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock
Ziyad Larkeche in action for PSG U/19s against Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock

“The reality then became it was U/19s directly to the first team so everyone left.

“So many players, almost like the majority, my friends were there and now nobody’s there anymore. I don’t really know why they deleted the team.

“Covid stopped the season. Everyone was trying to find a club and Fulham came really early.”

‘Nothing was open’

But that meant moving from Paris to London as a teenager in the middle of a global pandemic.

“It was difficult because even to go back home, that was difficult,” he added.

“You needed the test to do everything. I was in London, but nothing was really open.

“So I was just staying in the digs. It was a bit weird.

Larkeche celebrates with Scotland star Lyndon Dykes after forcing an own goal against Stoke City. Image: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock
Larkeche celebrates with Scotland star Lyndon Dykes after forcing an own goal against Stoke City. Image: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock

“I’m someone who’s a really family person.

“So to move when you’re 18, even if for some people maybe it’s old, but for me it was tough.

“But I had good digs and the family, they were good people.

“After that was OK but at the beginning it was quite challenging.”

Di Maria and Cavani

In Paris, Larkeche played alongside Xavi Simons, a star at the Euros for Netherlands.

But would also rub shoulders with some of the first-team stars.

“Yes, a few times, one or two times. I remember it was Di Maria at the time and Edison Cavani and all of them.

PSG’s Angel Di Maria celebrates with Neymar in the Champions League. Image: AP

“But it was usually quite separate. But one or two times, I remember.”

And what does that bring out in the French defender?

“I’m more determined to make a mark. I’m not nervous,” he added.

“It’s like training, you try to do your best and then you’re all humans – two hands, two legs.

“I respect, of course, the careers of big players and you’re not going to come and do crazy challenges to break their legs.

“You respect but afterwards you try to do your best. In every club I’ve been, I’ve always been like that.

“Of course, they’re good players and you need to respect them.

“But sometimes too much respect in football is not good.

“You also need to also believe in the team and believe in yourself and go 100%.”

