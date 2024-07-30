Dundee new boy Ziyad Larkeche: Coached by Thiago Motta and team-mates with Xavi Simons and €35 million striker in stellar youth career

Left wing-back was the key piece to fit into Tony Docherty’s Dundee transfer puzzle this summer.

Owen Beck’s loan spell last season showed the kind of impact the right player in that position can make.

But it was a spot that remained empty as thoughts switched to the upcoming league season with midfielder Fin Robertson stepping into the role during the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

As well as Robertson did, it is not his favoured position and a natural left wing-back was top of Docherty’s shopping list ahead of the new season.

With just under a week to go until the Premiership season begins with a bang at Tannadice, Dundee have found the man tasked with taking on the key position.

Former France U/20 international Ziyad Larkeche has joined the club on a season-long loan from Queen’s Park Rangers.

But who is he?

Impressive youth career

Larkeche is a 21-year-old Frenchman of Algerian descent, who holds dual nationality.

He has six caps at U/20 level for France and came through the youth setup at French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

His last international cap came in a 5-0 friendly win over Saudi Arabia in June 2022.

Also in action that day was striker Hugo Ekitike who would be signed by PSG for a reported €35 million Euros in 2023 before this summer moving to Eintracht Frankfurt for €16.5m.

Larkeche has also teamed up with other future stars in Paris. Xavi Simons lit up Euro 2024 with a semi-final thunderbolt for the Netherlands against England.

The Dutchman joined PSG from Barcelona’s youth academy in 2019 at the age of 16 earning a reported €1m per year.

Simons has since played in the Champions League for PSV and RB Leipzig, where last season’s loan saw him finish second in the Bundesliga assists chart.

Under the tutelage of two-time Champions League winner Thiago Motta – now Juventus manager – Larkeche became PSG’s youngest ever player in the UEFA Youth League.

That competition saw Larkeche and Simons team up in 2019 before Larkeche joined Fulham the following summer, with the Premier League outfit saying they fought off “some of Europe’s biggest clubs” for his signature.

Fulham and Barnsley

At Fulham, he didn’t feature for the first team but did play 23 times on loan for League One side Barnsley in 2022/23, helping the Tykes to fourth place.

He scored on debut in an EFL Trophy win over Newcastle U/21s, firing a free-kick into the top corner after laying on the opening goal.

His performances in the third tier prompted QPR to bring Larkeche across west London last summer after his release from Craven Cottage.

The attack-minded left-back featured 20 times in the Championship last season for the Rs as they finished 18th.

What they said

On his signing last year, QPR described Larkeche as a “versatile and pacey left-sided full-back” who can also play left wing and left-sided centre back.

When signing for the Championship side, Larkeche described his playing style: “I try to attack a lot, if I can score or assist I am really happy. That’s what I want to do but I also like to defend and win challenges.

“I try to run a lot during the game, I don’t really get tired, so I can give the effort for the team.

“If I fight for my teammates, I want them to do the same back which will lead to success and something really important is the mentality in the changing room.”

Then-QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth added: “Without a shadow of a doubt, Ziyad is a player that excites me, you don’t get in the France U/20s team for nothing and he’s a real hidden talent so I am really pleased we got him.

“He can play left wing-back, left back and, if needed, left centre-back.”

Last season

Larkeche, though, was unable to nail down a starting spot last season.

Larkeche made 20 appearances in total for QPR but was largely a substitute, starting just four matches.

He was a bit-part player after Marti Cifuentes took over from the sacked Ainsworth, starting just twice in 2024.

Both came at the start of the year as Larkeche was subbed at half-time against Cardiff but played the full 90 minutes in an FA Cup defeat to Premier League Bournemouth the following week.

Since then seven sub appearances totalled just 44 minutes in the league.

Heading to Dens Park as a player in need of game time, Larkeche did show his versatility last term as he played left-back, right-back and left wing.

Dundee wanted an attacking wing-back on the left side.

Larkeche is their choice – now it’s up to him to show that undoubted talent at youth level on the senior stage.