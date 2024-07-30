Dundee new boy Ziyad Larkeche: Coached by Thiago Motta and team-mates with Xavi Simons and €35 million striker in stellar youth career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee FC

Dundee new boy Ziyad Larkeche: Coached by Thiago Motta and team-mates with Xavi Simons and €35 million striker in stellar youth career

The Dark Blues have snapped up the France U/20 international on a season-long loan deal.

New Dundee signing Ziyad Larkeche. Image: Dundee FC.
New Dundee signing Ziyad Larkeche. Image: Dundee FC.
By George Cran

Left wing-back was the key piece to fit into Tony Docherty’s Dundee transfer puzzle this summer.

Owen Beck’s loan spell last season showed the kind of impact the right player in that position can make.

But it was a spot that remained empty as thoughts switched to the upcoming league season with midfielder Fin Robertson stepping into the role during the Premier Sports Cup group stage.

As well as Robertson did, it is not his favoured position and a natural left wing-back was top of Docherty’s shopping list ahead of the new season.

With just under a week to go until the Premiership season begins with a bang at Tannadice, Dundee have found the man tasked with taking on the key position.

Ziyad Larkeche in action for QPR. Image: PA
Ziyad Larkeche has joined Dundee on loan from QPR. Image: PA

Former France U/20 international Ziyad Larkeche has joined the club on a season-long loan from Queen’s Park Rangers.

But who is he?

Impressive youth career

Larkeche is a 21-year-old Frenchman of Algerian descent, who holds dual nationality.

He has six caps at U/20 level for France and came through the youth setup at French champions Paris Saint-Germain.

His last international cap came in a 5-0 friendly win over Saudi Arabia in June 2022.

Also in action that day was striker Hugo Ekitike who would be signed by PSG for a reported €35 million Euros in 2023 before this summer moving to Eintracht Frankfurt for €16.5m.

Ziyad Larkeche in action for PSG U/19s against Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock
Dundee’s Ziyad Larkeche in action for PSG against Real Madrid in the UEFA Youth League. Image: Greig Cowie/Shutterstock

Larkeche has also teamed up with other future stars in Paris. Xavi Simons lit up Euro 2024 with a semi-final thunderbolt for the Netherlands against England.

The Dutchman joined PSG from Barcelona’s youth academy in 2019 at the age of 16 earning a reported €1m per year.

Simons has since played in the Champions League for PSV and RB Leipzig, where last season’s loan saw him finish second in the Bundesliga assists chart.

Xavi Simons smashes Netherlands in front against England in the Euro 2024 semi-final. Image: PA
Xavi Simons smashes Netherlands in front against England in the Euro 2024 semi-final. Image: PA

Under the tutelage of two-time Champions League winner Thiago Motta – now Juventus manager – Larkeche became PSG’s youngest ever player in the UEFA Youth League.

That competition saw Larkeche and Simons team up in 2019 before Larkeche joined Fulham the following summer, with the Premier League outfit saying they fought off “some of Europe’s biggest clubs” for his signature.

Fulham and Barnsley

At Fulham, he didn’t feature for the first team but did play 23 times on loan for League One side Barnsley in 2022/23, helping the Tykes to fourth place.

He scored on debut in an EFL Trophy win over Newcastle U/21s, firing a free-kick into the top corner after laying on the opening goal.

His performances in the third tier prompted QPR to bring Larkeche across west London last summer after his release from Craven Cottage.

The attack-minded left-back featured 20 times in the Championship last season for the Rs as they finished 18th.

What they said

On his signing last year, QPR described Larkeche as a “versatile and pacey left-sided full-back” who can also play left wing and left-sided centre back.

When signing for the Championship side, Larkeche described his playing style: “I try to attack a lot, if I can score or assist I am really happy. That’s what I want to do but I also like to defend and win challenges.

Larkeche celebrates with Scotland star Lyndon Dykes after forcing an own goal against Stoke City. Image: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock
Larkeche celebrates with Scotland star Lyndon Dykes after forcing an own goal against Stoke City. Image: Ian Tuttle/Shutterstock

“I try to run a lot during the game, I don’t really get tired, so I can give the effort for the team.

“If I fight for my teammates, I want them to do the same back which will lead to success and something really important is the mentality in the changing room.”

Then-QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth added: “Without a shadow of a doubt, Ziyad is a player that excites me, you don’t get in the France U/20s team for nothing and he’s a real hidden talent so I am really pleased we got him.

“He can play left wing-back, left back and, if needed, left centre-back.”

Last season

Larkeche, though, was unable to nail down a starting spot last season.

Larkeche made 20 appearances in total for QPR but was largely a substitute, starting just four matches.

He was a bit-part player after Marti Cifuentes took over from the sacked Ainsworth, starting just twice in 2024.

Ziyad Larkeche takes on Blackburn Rovers. Image: PA
New Dundee signing Ziyad Larkeche takes on Blackburn Rovers. Image: PA

Both came at the start of the year as Larkeche was subbed at half-time against Cardiff but played the full 90 minutes in an FA Cup defeat to Premier League Bournemouth the following week.

Since then seven sub appearances totalled just 44 minutes in the league.

Heading to Dens Park as a player in need of game time, Larkeche did show his versatility last term as he played left-back, right-back and left wing.

Dundee wanted an attacking wing-back on the left side.

Larkeche is their choice – now it’s up to him to show that undoubted talent at youth level on the senior stage.

Conversation