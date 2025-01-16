Waste firm at centre of Perth fire apologises and reveals £6m investment to prevent future incidents

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Waste firm at centre of Perth fire apologises and reveals £6m investment to prevent future incidents

Recycling giant Enva says fire safety is of "paramount importance" after Tuesday blaze.

By Lucy Scarlett
Perth recycling centre fire.
The fire broke out around 3am on Tuesday. Image: Stuart Cowper

The waste firm at the centre of a Perth fire has apologised and revealed £6 million has been invested to prevent future incidents.

Recycling giant Enva apologised after a fire broke out at their Perth centre on Tuesday morning.

Fire crews tackled a blaze at the Lower Friarton Road site for almost 10 hours.

It is believed a waste battery caused the reception area for inbound electricals to burst into flames.

Shore Recycling sold the facility to Enva in December 2023 after a worker was killed in an explosion at the plant earlier that year.

This fire is now the fourth at the centre in four years.

£6 million investment in Perth e-waste recycling facility

A spokesperson for Enva said: “Firstly, the whole Enva team fully understand the concerns of the public, especially given the history of the site, and reiterate our apology to our neighbours and the public affected by the incident on Tuesday.

“Fire safety is of paramount importance, and Enva has invested more than £6 million in the Perth e-waste recycling facility, which was acquired from Shore Recycling in December 2023.

“As a result, it incorporates new recycling technology and improved facility design to mitigate these risks.

“The reality is that batteries present a fire risk for the entire waste and recycling sector.

“Collectively we are charged with sustainably and safely managing a rapidly increasing volume and variety of batteries produced by households and businesses across the UK.

Drone view of Friarton Bridge fire.
Fire crews dealt with the blaze for almost 10 hours. Image: Stuart Cowper
Smoke engulfs Perth's Friarton Bridge.
Friarton Bridge was closed for most of Tuesday. Image: Caro Wilson

“Enva is fully committed to safely and sustainably recycling this waste material stream.

“On this occasion, the site’s design and fire containment measures worked well, and prevented the fire from spreading.

“Our team will, of course, conduct a full review and implement any learnings.

“We are confident that the site design, which incorporates new and improved fire detection and management systems, makes it one of the UK’s safest e-waste recycling facilities.

“As one of the UK and Ireland’s leading e-waste recyclers, Enva is committed to collaborating with a wide range of stakeholders, including other recyclers, electrical goods manufacturers, government bodies, regulators, councils, and the fire service, to innovate and develop new practices for the sector that will further reduce the fire risk associated with batteries contained within electronic waste.”

Widow of man killed in 2023 Perth explosion calls for safety probe at site

Magda Szmeichel’s husband, Slawomir, died in the February 2023 explosion at the recycling centre.

She has spoken out after another blaze at the same site.

The widow has backed calls for a review of safety at the site.

She has also called for a fatal accident inquiry to be held, two years on from the death of her husband.

Lawyer Jayne Crawford, a partner with Thompsons solicitors – who represents the Szmeichel family – told The Courier: “Clearly, the workplace in question is crying out for the sort of recommendations a fatal accident inquiry will provide to prevent recurrences.”

More from Perth & Kinross

A ScotRail train at Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
THREE railway lines in Tayside, Fife and Stirling hit by engineering work on same…
Woman and small boy pointing at symbols on communication board in Methven Park
Perthshire park communication boards will give more kids a voice
Perth recycling centre victim.
Wife of man killed in Perth recycling centre explosion reveals wait for answers two…
How the new Turkish restaurant Milas could look on Perth's High Street.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth Turkish restaurant and 120 Tay solar panels allowed
David Soutar
Boxing coach's 'racist' Youtube video of asylum seekers at Perth hotel 'could have incited…
Black and white photo of group of men in kilts and formal wear at function
Haggis Society of Norway: What brings them to Perth?
Stagecoach bus in Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to bring back axed 16 service for Perthshire in campaign win
2
Overnight inspections will take place on the M90 bridge.
Weeks of overnight closures on M90 for inspections on Perth's Friarton Bridge
2
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross Council tenants could be offered £2k to move to smaller homes…
Crieff woman Sophie Morris, who has had endometriosis since she was about 11 years old.
Crieff mum with endometriosis 'almost died due to long NHS Tayside waiting list'

Conversation