Wife of man killed in Perth recycling centre explosion reveals wait for answers two years on

The wife of a man killed in the Perth recycling centre explosion says she is still waiting for answers over her husband’s death nearly two years on.

Magda Szmeichel lost her husband Slawomir, 46, in an explosion at the site in February 2023.

She has spoken out after another major blaze at the same centre on Tuesday – which forced the closure of the Friarton Bridge for 10 hours.

It was the fourth fire at the electrical recycling site in four years, prompting calls for a wider safety review.

An investigation by the Crown Office and the Health and Safety Executive is still ongoing.

‘I couldn’t believe something similar was happening again’

Speaking to BBC Scotland News, Magda said she felt left in the dark by the lack of updates on the probe into her husband’s death.

She has also backed calls for a review of safety at the site.

She said: “Every day is like a challenge because every day I just wake up and try to pull myself to have the strength.

“When I heard about the latest fire, I felt exactly the same as two years ago in February, I just couldn’t believe something similar was happening again.

“The worst day for us happened, but I don’t want any other family to be in our position.

“It is just something that is not acceptable in my view.

“Regardless of what happens, it is not going to bring my husband back.

“But in my view, there is nothing more important to look at to make sure this doesn’t repeat.

“No one should be at risk in places like that.”

The site was run by Shore Recycling – founded by businessman Simon Howie – at the time of the 2023 explosion.

It was then sold to Enva later that year.

Enva said the latest fire was likely to have been caused by a waste battery.

The firm has been contacted by The Courier for further comment.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The procurator fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 46-year-old man in Friarton, Perth on February 28 2023.

“A joint investigation by Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is ongoing and once complete will be fully considered by the procurator fiscal.

“The family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”