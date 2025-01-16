Wife of man killed in Perth recycling centre explosion reveals wait for answers two years on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Wife of man killed in Perth recycling centre explosion reveals wait for answers two years on

Magda Szmeichel has spoken out after another blaze at the same site.

By Lucy Scarlett & Andrew Robson
Perth recycling centre victim.
Perth recycling centre explosion victim Slawomir Szmeichel. Image: Police Scotland

The wife of a man killed in the Perth recycling centre explosion says she is still waiting for answers over her husband’s death nearly two years on.

Magda Szmeichel lost her husband Slawomir, 46, in an explosion at the site in February 2023.

She has spoken out after another major blaze at the same centre on Tuesday – which forced the closure of the Friarton Bridge for 10 hours.

It was the fourth fire at the electrical recycling site in four years, prompting calls for a wider safety review.

An investigation by the Crown Office and the Health and Safety Executive is still ongoing.

‘I couldn’t believe something similar was happening again’

Speaking to BBC Scotland News, Magda said she felt left in the dark by the lack of updates on the probe into her husband’s death.

She has also backed calls for a review of safety at the site.

She said: “Every day is like a challenge because every day I just wake up and try to pull myself to have the strength.

“When I heard about the latest fire, I felt exactly the same as two years ago in February, I just couldn’t believe something similar was happening again.

“The worst day for us happened, but I don’t want any other family to be in our position.

“It is just something that is not acceptable in my view.

Flames at the recycling centre.
Fire crews tackled the blaze at the recycling facility for 10 hours. Image: Stuart Cowper

“Regardless of what happens, it is not going to bring my husband back.

“But in my view, there is nothing more important to look at to make sure this doesn’t repeat.

“No one should be at risk in places like that.”

The site was run by Shore Recycling – founded by businessman Simon Howie – at the time of the 2023 explosion.

It was then sold to Enva later that year.

Enva said the latest fire was likely to have been caused by a waste battery.

The firm has been contacted by The Courier for further comment.

Smoke engulfs Perth's Friarton Bridge.
The bridge was closed for most of Tuesday. Image: Caro Wilson

A spokesperson for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service said: “The procurator fiscal has received a report in connection with the death of a 46-year-old man in Friarton, Perth on February 28 2023.

“A joint investigation by Police Scotland and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) is ongoing and once complete will be fully considered by the procurator fiscal.

“The family will continue to be kept updated in relation to any significant developments.”

