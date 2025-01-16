Forfar Athletic legend Alex Brash dies as former clubs pay tribute to ‘proud Dundonian’

Tributes have been paid to Forfar Athletic legend Alex Brash, who has died aged 69.

The former centre-back and “proud Dundonian” played more than 400 games for the Angus side.

He famously scored against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden in 1982.

He worked in construction throughout his life and had most recently been living in a care home in Dundee.

Forfar Athletic announced his passing following a lengthy battle with dementia.

Clubs pay tribute to Alex Brash after death

The club’s statement said: “Forfar Athletic supporters especially of the 70s and 80s, a golden era in the club’s history, will be extremely saddened as are club officials by the news of the passing earlier today in a Dundee nursing home of Alex Brash at the relatively young age of 69 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

“The sympathies and best wishes at this time of all at Station Park are extended to Alex’s wife Jan and sons Mark and Kris in particular.

“Those sympathies are also extended to many within the Forfar Athletic ‘family’ and especially the still very close-knit group of former players and officials from Alex’s time at the club.”

Alex was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, which advanced to a stage where his wife could no longer look after him.

He moved into Lochleven Care Home in Broughty Ferry in March 2023.

However, The Courier told how his family moved him to Kingsway Care in Dundee after “unexplained bruises” were found on his body.

Jan previously said medics believed the former Raith Rovers and Brechin City player’s football career may have been a factor in his illness.

Forfar Atheltic president David McGregor says Alex was one of the most committed players he has ever seen in a Forfar shirt.

He said: “I probably saw the vast majority of the 400-plus games that Alex played for the club.

“He never gave less than one hundred per cent in the Loons’ cause, but woe betide any player even in some of the club’s darker days in the early part of his Station Park career who did not do likewise.

“Mind you, the way yellow cards are dished out in the game today, he might have become the first player in history to be sent off in the warm-up.”

Forfar will mark the Dundee-born defender’s passing ahead of kick-off against Stranraer at Station Park on January 25.

Raith Rovers also paid tribute to their former player – who made 96 appearances for the Kirkcaldy club.

A post on X said: “Our thoughts are with his wife Jan, sons Mark and Kris, and all his loved ones.”