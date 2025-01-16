Forfar Athletic legend Alex Brash dies as former clubs pay tribute to ‘proud Dundonian’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar Athletic legend Alex Brash dies as former clubs pay tribute to ‘proud Dundonian’

Alex also played for Raith Rovers and Brechin City.

By Andrew Robson
Alex Brash during his playing days at Forfar Athletic
Alex Brash during his playing days. Image: Forfar Athletic

Tributes have been paid to Forfar Athletic legend Alex Brash, who has died aged 69.

The former centre-back and “proud Dundonian” played more than 400 games for the Angus side.

He famously scored against Rangers in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden in 1982.

He worked in construction throughout his life and had most recently been living in a care home in Dundee.

Forfar Athletic announced his passing following a lengthy battle with dementia.

Clubs pay tribute to Alex Brash after death

The club’s statement said: “Forfar Athletic supporters especially of the 70s and 80s, a golden era in the club’s history, will be extremely saddened as are club officials by the news of the passing earlier today in a Dundee nursing home of Alex Brash at the relatively young age of 69 after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

“The sympathies and best wishes at this time of all at Station Park are extended to Alex’s wife Jan and sons Mark and Kris in particular.

“Those sympathies are also extended to many within the Forfar Athletic ‘family’ and especially the still very close-knit group of former players and officials from Alex’s time at the club.”

Alex Brash with his wife Jan.
Alex with his wife Jan. Image: Jan Brash

Alex was diagnosed with dementia in 2015, which advanced to a stage where his wife could no longer look after him.

He moved into Lochleven Care Home in Broughty Ferry in March 2023.

However, The Courier told how his family moved him to Kingsway Care in Dundee after “unexplained bruises” were found on his body.

Jan previously said medics believed the former Raith Rovers and Brechin City player’s football career may have been a factor in his illness.

Forfar Atheltic president David McGregor says Alex was one of the most committed players he has ever seen in a Forfar shirt.

Alex Brash joined Raith Rovers in the summer of 1986.
Alex joined Raith Rovers in the summer of 1986. Image: Raith Rovers

He said: “I probably saw the vast majority of the 400-plus games that Alex played for the club.

“He never gave less than one hundred per cent in the Loons’ cause, but woe betide any player even in some of the club’s darker days in the early part of his Station Park career who did not do likewise.

“Mind you, the way yellow cards are dished out in the game today, he might have become the first player in history to be sent off in the warm-up.”

Forfar will mark the Dundee-born defender’s passing ahead of kick-off against Stranraer at Station Park on January 25.

Raith Rovers also paid tribute to their former player – who made 96 appearances for the Kirkcaldy club.

A post on X said: “Our thoughts are with his wife Jan, sons Mark and Kris, and all his loved ones.”

