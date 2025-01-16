Take a first look inside new Stirling restaurant Piotsa Pizza

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Take a first look inside new Stirling restaurant Piotsa Pizza

Piotsa Pizza will open soon, once it receives its final seal of approval from Stirling Council. 

Piotsa Pizza owners David Atkins and Alex Sorlei are waiting for the green light to open their new restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Isla Glen

The highly-anticipated Piotsa Pizza restaurant in Stirling city centre is not far away from opening its doors to the public.

Alex Sorlei and David Atkins, who are behind the King Street venture, are awaiting the final seal of approval from Stirling Council.

The restaurant marks Alex’s return to the city’s hospitality scene – he used to run Napizza on Friars Street.

Piotsa (which means pizza in Gaelic) will be open from 12pm to 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Customers will be able to sit in or collect, with the owners planning deliveries in the future.

Alex Sorlei and David Atkins are awaiting the approval of a building warrant and plan to open imminently. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“We are ready to get going,” Alex told The Courier.

It’s been a year in the making. We’ve had so many people at the door to see it.”

Piotsa is going to offer classic pizzas, as well as some speciality toppings, such as spicy salami.

Traditional Italian desserts and sides, like fries and garlic pizza bread, are also on the menu.

The restaurant will be licensed, serving different wines, as well as local beers from the likes of Harviestoun Brewery in Alva.

Ahead of the opening, The Courier was given an inside look at the brand new Piotsa Pizza premises.

Piotsa will serve authentic Italian pizza from King Street. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Piotsa also has an upstairs seating area. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

 

Harviestoun Brewery is supplying local beers. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The restaurant can sit 25 people. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Customers will be able to see their pizza being cooked. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Pizzas can be collected, if not sitting in, by ordering at the restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Conversation