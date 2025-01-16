Take a first look inside new Stirling restaurant Piotsa Pizza

The highly-anticipated Piotsa Pizza restaurant in Stirling city centre is not far away from opening its doors to the public.

Alex Sorlei and David Atkins, who are behind the King Street venture, are awaiting the final seal of approval from Stirling Council.

The restaurant marks Alex’s return to the city’s hospitality scene – he used to run Napizza on Friars Street.

Piotsa (which means pizza in Gaelic) will be open from 12pm to 10pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Customers will be able to sit in or collect, with the owners planning deliveries in the future.

“We are ready to get going,” Alex told The Courier.

“It’s been a year in the making. We’ve had so many people at the door to see it.”

Piotsa is going to offer classic pizzas, as well as some speciality toppings, such as spicy salami.

Traditional Italian desserts and sides, like fries and garlic pizza bread, are also on the menu.

The restaurant will be licensed, serving different wines, as well as local beers from the likes of Harviestoun Brewery in Alva.

Ahead of the opening, The Courier was given an inside look at the brand new Piotsa Pizza premises.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook