Carnoustie church hall could be saved for housing conversion

Plans were previously approved to demolish Philip Hall in Carnoustie to make way for new homes.

By Graham Brown
The demolition of Philip Hall was approved in 2022. Image: Google
The demolition of Philip Hall was approved in 2022. Image: Google

A historic Carnoustie church hall may be spared the bulldozer in new plans for a housing conversion.

Philip Hall on Dundee Street was used by generations of local groups before being closed.

The C-listed hall sits opposite Carnoustie Church.

And in 2022, Angus Council approved its demolition.

The Church of Scotland said clearing the site would allow it to be sold for residential development.

But now fresh plans have come forward to keep the building and turn it into two new town centre homes.

Philip Hall Carnoustie housing conversion
How the revamped hall would look. Image: Brunton Design Studio

Local architects Brunton Design say: “The existing hall is currently in reasonable condition.

“The proposed alterations look to retain as much of the character of the existing building as possible.”

The plans would create two three-bedroom apartments. Each would have parking and garden space.

“As part of the renovations, the external render will be renewed and repainted, along with the replacement of all windows, giving the hall a much-needed facelift, positively contributing to the existing streetscape,” adds the application.

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

