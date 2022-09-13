Kirk gets go-ahead to knock down Carnoustie hall for housing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Kirk gets go-ahead to knock down Carnoustie hall for housing

By Graham Brown
September 13 2022, 5.55am Updated: September 13 2022, 8.30am
Philip Hall in Carnoustie is to be sold for residential development. Pic: Google.
Philip Hall in Carnoustie is to be sold for residential development. Pic: Google.

Carnoustie’s Philip Hall is to be cleared to make way for flats.

Angus planners have given the go-ahead for the Dundee Street premises to be demolished.

And the Kirk says cash from the sale of the site will go towards redevelopment of Carnoustie Church opposite.

Philip Hall Carnoustie
Philip Hall sits on the other side of Dundee Street from Carnoustie Church. Pic: Google.

Why is the once busy hall being bulldozed?

Single-storey Philip Hall has been used by Carnoustie Church and local groups for generations.

But the early 19th century hall is not listed and doesn’t sit in a conservation area.

And it’s now in need of costly repair.

Carnoustie Church says it suffers from poor insulation and a lack of double glazing.

The external woodwork and harling are also showing signs of age.

“It is a financial drain on the church,” the church said in its planning bid.

“Prior to the pandemic the Philip Hall had been used primarily by the church alongside several community groups.

“That said, the hall was frequently vacant, thereby questioning its viability given it is an ongoing drain on resources in terms of its operation, care and maintenance.

Philip Hall Carnoustie
Philip Hall is in need of repair. Pic: Google.

“Since the onset of the pandemic the hall has not been available for outside use, other than elections.”

User groups have gone elsewhere and there are no plans to re-open the hall.

“Both the Philip Hall and the church have significant amounts of backlog maintenance.

“Neither building is fit for the requirements of the 21st century and neither is used as intensively as they might be.”

Carnoustie Church is C-listed.

The congregation say they are making “strenuous efforts” to keep it running and move ahead with the upgrade project.

Planning officials say yes

Angus planning officers issued a delegated approval for the demolition plan.

It’s likely the site will be cleared for flats.

But the latest application only approves development in principle so detailed plans for a future project would have to be lodged with the council.

They said: “The town is reasonably well served by existing community facilities and the loss of this particular facility, in circumstances where the adjacent church is being upgraded to provide similar facilities for the existing users, would not have an adverse impact on the community.

“Precise details regarding vehicular access, parking and turning arrangements would be considered as part of a future detailed planning application.

“But the council’s roads service has confirmed no objection in relation to the proposal based on road traffic and pedestrian safety grounds.”

Surplus to requirements

The Church of Scotland said: “An application for planning approval has been granted in principle on the basis that a developer may wish to purchase the Philip Hall, demolish it and replace it with residential flats.

“Any proposals would need to return to Angus Council for full planning permission.

“The hall has been deemed surplus to future requirements by Carnoustie Church.

“The congregation have plans to turn the Church into a multi-purpose space by removing pews and making other alterations.

“The Philip Hall has been closed to outside users for some time and it is hoped that the proceeds from the sale will provide substantial funds for the refurbishment project.”

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
To go with story by Mark Asquith. Courier Daily Main Art Picture shows; Courier Daily Main Art 13092022. Courier Daily Main Art 13092022. Supplied by DCT Graphic Date; 12/09/2022
LISTEN: Multi-million hotel investments in Perthshire
Adam Balon (left) and Sandy Mitchell celebrate second place at Brands Hatch. Pic: McMedia
Mitchell hatches plan for second British GT crown after blistering Brands drive
The Queens coffin cortege passing all the dignitaries at Duthie Park in Aberdeen - with the logo on show.
Funeral director's logo disappears from Queen's hearse on journey from Balmoral - here's why
Young Princess Elizabeth on her favourite pony at Glamis and her final visit to the castle as Queen in 2017.
Lilibet's last visit: The poignant photo capturing a Queen's final farewell to her beloved…
0
Paul Rollo had previously been a patient at Carseview.
Grieving parents beg for improved Tayside mental health services as they fear son will…
1
What are the figures in Tayside and Fife this week?
Covid Scotland: Are case numbers increasing across Tayside and Fife again?
0
Courier News - Angus - Graham Brown story - CR0038060 - Brechin Castle - Queen's funeral procession is due to call in for a possible private function. Crowds - car etc. Picture Shows; the cortege arrives and heads into the castle grounds, Brechin Castle, Brechin, 11th September 2022, Kim Cessford / DCT Media.
COURIER OPINION: North-east's finest farewell for the Queen
1
Crowds at Brechin Castle. Pic: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Meet the people who waited hours to see the Queen's cortege in Tayside
0

More from The Courier

Crowds in Dundee watch as the Queen's coffin passes through the city on the way to Edinburgh
ALAN COCHRANE: I celebrated the coronation in Dundee and the city still loves the…
Ross Anderson.
Angus killer given extra prison time for hospital scissors threat
cannon of lamb served at The Globe Inn in Dumfries
Iconic restaurant in Dumfries offers fine food, literary history
Employee at Dovetail Enterprises in Dundee making a mattress to order.
How to order a new mattress AND support a local charity
Forfar minister Rev Dr Marjory MacLean will continue her role in the Royal household.
Queen-appointed chaplain from Forfar says it is 'greatest of honours' to watch over two-day…
0
Liam Fox has impressed as interim Dundee United boss
LEE WILKIE: Do Dundee United stars want Liam Fox as boss? Performance v Rangers…
0