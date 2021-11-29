Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
IN PICTURES: Carnoustie lights up for Christmas after Storm Arwen blackout

By Graham Brown
November 29 2021, 8.59am Updated: November 29 2021, 9.28am
Carnoustie enjoyed an afternoon of fun for the lights switch-on event. Pic: Alan Richardson

Carnoustie enjoyed some festive sparkle after the town’s lights switch-on beat Storm Arwen.

Some local resident were left without power for more than 15 hours at the weekend.

But Carnoustie Community Council went ahead with a day of Sunday fun at the former Kinloch school site.

Carnoustie Christmas
Santa at his Philip Hall grotto with four-year-old Olivia Olszewski. Pic: Alan Richardson

Carnoustie High School brass ensemble entertained the crowds.

There was also dancing and singing from members of the Angus Centre for Performing Arts.

Local artisan producers set up stalls in the Kinloch grounds.

Angus and Dundee Battalion Army Cadet Force attended the event and set up archery for visitors to enjoy.

Carnoustie Christmas
Two-year-olds Amelia Hegerty and Azia Dale dance to the music at the Kinloch event. Pic: Alan Richardson

And Santa arrived in style at his grotto outside the Philip Hall.

It meant families could enjoy some fun after the miserable weekend caused by Storm Arwen.

Carnoustie Christmas lights
The Grinch photo bombs a selfie at the Carnoustie Community Council Christmas event. Pic: Alan Richardson.

SSE provided hot food and drink at Carnoustie leisure centre for locals affected by the power outage.

And there are warnings that homes across Angus could be affected for several days before supplies are fully restored.

More pictures from Carnoustie Christmas lights switch-on

Carnoustie Christmas lights
Jeanie Stewart with Hazel and Anabell Lackie at one of the Kinloch stalls. Pic: Alan Richardson.
Carnoustie Christmas lights
Carnoustie Citizen of the Year Kenny Lee (left) and Junior Citizen of the Year Ewan Turner help Santa switch on the tree lights. Pic: Alan Richardson
Carnoustie Christmas
Santa arrives in style at his grotto. Pic: Alan Richardson
Carnoustie Christmas lights
Crowds gathered for the switch-on of the town Christmas tree lights. Pic: Alan Richardson.
Carnoustie Christmas lights
The Sisterhood singing group from Angus Centre for the Performing Arts. Pic: Alan Richardson.