IN PICTURES: Carnoustie lights up for Christmas after Storm Arwen blackout

Carnoustie enjoyed some festive sparkle after the town’s lights switch-on beat Storm Arwen.

Some local resident were left without power for more than 15 hours at the weekend.

But Carnoustie Community Council went ahead with a day of Sunday fun at the former Kinloch school site.

Carnoustie High School brass ensemble entertained the crowds.

There was also dancing and singing from members of the Angus Centre for Performing Arts.

Local artisan producers set up stalls in the Kinloch grounds.

Angus and Dundee Battalion Army Cadet Force attended the event and set up archery for visitors to enjoy.

And Santa arrived in style at his grotto outside the Philip Hall.

It meant families could enjoy some fun after the miserable weekend caused by Storm Arwen.

SSE provided hot food and drink at Carnoustie leisure centre for locals affected by the power outage.

And there are warnings that homes across Angus could be affected for several days before supplies are fully restored.

