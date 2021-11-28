Storm Arwen: Homes in Perthshire and Angus could face ‘several days’ of disruption before power is restored

An error occurred. Please try again.

Homes in Perthshire and Angus could face “several days” of disruption as Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks battle the aftermath of Storm Arwen.

The energy company have been working around the clock to resolve issues as they keep a “red alert” status in place for the north of Scotland.

It’s estimated 45,000 customers are currently impacted by the damage to the network after storms battered Tayside, Angus and Fife.

Homes in Newtyle, Auchterhouse, Kirriemuir and Brechin are amongst those enduring a third day without heat, light and water.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said welfare facilities have been deployed to Kirriemuir, near the Bon Scott Statue, to assist some of those impacted.

Mark Rough, Director of Customer Operations at SSEN has advised those in rural and isolated communities to make “alternative arrangements”.

‘Challenging conditions’

He added: “Our teams are responding to some of the most significant and challenging conditions experienced in the areas affected in decades, with catastrophic damage on several overhead circuits due to multiple instances of damage which need to be repaired before power can be restored.

“To put this is context, the damage caused by Storm Arwen is three times greater than we experienced from the Beast from the East storm in 2018.

“We do expect to make good progress today and restore power to significant numbers of customers who remain off supply.

“However, as it is likely to take several days before each and every customer is restored and the network is back to normal operations.

“We are this morning (Sunday) giving advance notice to customers who remain off supply, particularly those in rural and isolated communities, that it may take several days before power is restored.

“Those customers may therefore want to consider making alternative arrangements where possible.”

Police Scotland

Whilst SSEN continue to tackle disruption to services Police Scotland confirmed they are carrying out additional patrols in those areas worst affected.

Chief Superintendent George Macdonald urged those to travel only when it was “absolutely necessary”.

He added: “I declared a major incident yesterday when it became clear that the area was suffering the worst incidences for many years in terms of power outages and other effects on the people of the area.

“In conjunction with partners, the decision was taken to stand up the Local Resilience Partnership, which is made up of the emergency services, local authorities, utility providers and other bodies, groups and voluntary agencies.

“It is clear that, despite the best efforts of all involved, some parts of the area could take up to another 36 to 48 hours to recover and get back to normal in terms of power and water supplies, and other essential services.

“Therefore, we will be working hard to get back to normal and officers from Police Scotland are providing additional patrols in areas worst affected.

“Throughout the day officers have been working with partners and responding to issues across the road network, and within communities, affected by the adverse weather.

“Motorists are reminded to only travel unless absolutely necessary, checking with their transport provider or Traffic Scotland before setting off.

“Please allow extra time for your journey, ensure your vehicle is sufficiently fuelled and drive to the road conditions.

“Consider taking some warm clothes, food and water within your vehicle, in case of delays, and ensure your mobile phone is fully charged.”