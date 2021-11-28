Snow and Santa’s VW: Sunday’s news in pictures By Louise Gowans November 28 2021, 4.24pm Scott Forbes from Dorset looks at the Christmas decorations on his 1966 Type 2 Split Screen VW California during the New Forest VW Santa Run at Beaulieu Motor Museum. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Our picture editors bring you the best images of the day from around the world. People at a snow covered Angel of the North in Gateshead. Owen Humphreys/PA Wire The ballet practice school ”Namarina” carries out ballet rehearsals as part of a ballet performance that they will do at the Jakarta Arts Building on December 5, 2021. Donal Husni/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock <img loading="lazy" class="size-large wp-image-3533049" src="https://wpcluster.dctdigital.com/syndicatenews/wp-content/uploads/sites/54/2021/11/SOCCER-Burnley_41726068-14q7ux8ik-838x564.jpg" alt="" width="838" height="564"/> Snow-covered club merchandise on sale outside the ground before the Premier League match at Turf Moor, Burnley. Bradley Collyer/PA Wire One-year-old Ru enjoying the snow in Haddington, East Lothian. I@shereemcalpine/PA Wire Scott Forbes from Dorset looks at the Christmas decorations on his 1966 Type 2 Split Screen VW California during the New Forest VW Santa Run at Beaulieu Motor Museum. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire 1,000 stems of colour-changing lights on display in the cloisters of Chichester Cathedral as part of an an immersive art installation by British artist Bruce Munro titled ‘Field of Blooms’. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire Snowed in businesses on the A53 close to Buxton in Derbyshire, amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen. Jacob King/PA Wire A man digs out a car from snow in High Green in the Yorkshire Dales, amid freezing conditions in the aftermath of Storm Arwen. Danny Lawson/PA Wire More from The Courier Red-hot Reds, snow storms and victorious Villa – Premier League talking points In pictures: British football’s snow day In Pictures: Snow blankets parts of UK as temperatures drop Burnley’s clash with Tottenham called off due to heavy snow