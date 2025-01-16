Dundee Riverside apartment with ‘outstanding’ River Tay views for sale

A Dundee riverside apartment with “outstanding” Tay views has gone up for sale.

The modern two-bedroom flat on Riverside Drive has unrivalled views over the water.

The apartment benefits from covered parking, underfloor heating and a large balcony.

The flat is also tastefully decorated and comes with oak hardwood flooring.

The property is entered via a bright hallway, which provides access to a bathroom and two cupboards.

The open-plan living and kitchen room is bright, with full-length windows and doors allowing in plenty of natural light.

These doors lead to the balcony, offering what the estate agent describes as “outstanding” panoramas across the Tay and northern Fife coast.

On the other side of the hall is a double bedroom, which also looks out over the River Tay.

Built-in wardrobes with mirrors and an en-suite shower room are also features of this room.

The second double bedroom offers a versatile space that could be used as an office.

The apartment is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £270,000.

