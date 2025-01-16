Dundee Riverside apartment with ‘outstanding’ River Tay views for sale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Riverside apartment with ‘outstanding’ River Tay views for sale

The flat is on the market for offers over £270,000.

By Finn Nixon
Tay views from the Riverside Drive apartment. Image: Rettie
Tay views from the Riverside Drive apartment. Image: Rettie

A Dundee riverside apartment with “outstanding” Tay views has gone up for sale.

The modern two-bedroom flat on Riverside Drive has unrivalled views over the water.

The apartment benefits from covered parking, underfloor heating and a large balcony.

The flat is also tastefully decorated and comes with oak hardwood flooring.

The location of the flat on Riverside Drive. Image: Rettie
The view of the Tay Rail Bridge from the apartment.
Views of the Tay Bridge. Image: Rettie
Residents have access to covered parking. Image: Rettie

The property is entered via a bright hallway, which provides access to a bathroom and two cupboards.

The open-plan living and kitchen room is bright, with full-length windows and doors allowing in plenty of natural light.

These doors lead to the balcony, offering what the estate agent describes as “outstanding” panoramas across the Tay and northern Fife coast.

The open-plan living room. Image: Rettie
The room is bright. Image: Rettie
The kitchen area. Image: Rettie
Another view of the balcony. Image: Rettie

On the other side of the hall is a double bedroom, which also looks out over the River Tay.

Built-in wardrobes with mirrors and an en-suite shower room are also features of this room.

The second double bedroom offers a versatile space that could be used as an office.

The hallway. Image: Rettie
A shower room. Image: Rettie
The bathroom. Image: Rettie
One of the double bedrooms. Image: Rettie
The second double bedroom could be used as an office space. Image: Rettie

The apartment is being marketed by Rettie for offers over £270,000.

Meanwhile, another property overlooking the Tay – a villa in Perth – has also recently hit the market.

And in Fife, a 200-year-old pub with views over the Forth – which once featured in a Robert Louis Stevenson novel – is also for sale.

