News Angus & The Mearns

Montrose rope works neighbours object to redevelopment bid for historic site

Plans have been lodged with Angus Council to include a bakery, yoga studio and antique shop in the Bents Road building.

By Graham Brown
Accessible parking would be available at the old rope works. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects
Neighbours of Montrose’s old rope works have lodged a string of objections to redevelopment plans for the historic building.

The ‘Old Ropey’ on Bents Road was previously the home of Montrose Men’s Shed.

But it is now at the centre of a transformation plans including a cafe, bakery, yoga studio and hairdressing salon.

Bakery plan for old Montrose rope works.
A bakery is part of the Montrose rope works scheme. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects
The old rope works building in Montrose.
The old rope works building is C-listed. Image: Supplied

The firm behind the project hope it could create 20 new jobs.

Detailed planning and listed building consent applications have been lodged with Angus Council by Montrose-based Fraser Commercial.

They say the project will breathe new life into the C-listed property.

Rope works neighbours raise access concerns

But people living beside it say narrow Bents Road is entirely unsuitable to serve the planned businesses.

They have lodged a string of objections to the proposal.

Angus MacAulay said: “Visibility is almost non-existent when entering or leaving the lane as it is surrounded on either side by two high walls.

“There is no pavement. Drivers with very limited visibility entering/leaving the lane could potentially put pedestrians at risk of being hit.

Bents Road lane in Montrose.
The entrance to the rope works from Bents Road. Image: Supplied

“Though it is proposed that customers park in the Mid Links area there is nothing to stop them parking on Bents Road.

“Bents Road already has difficulties due to its narrow nature. Vehicles parked on the pavement block safe walkways for pedestrians, block access to resident’s garages and driveways.

“There is a significant risk this problem would increase under these proposals.”

Properties damaged by vehicles

Helen Donaldson added: “My house is opposite the very narrow access road to the proposed site.

“I have watched on numerous occasions when cars try to enter and leave the premises with a great deal of difficulty. My house has been damaged a few times.

“A bakery in this site would also in my opinion be unsuitable. Opening hours would be very early and the disturbance in an otherwise quiet residential is unthinkable.”

Old Montrose rope works yoga studio.
A yoga studio is included in the rope works plan. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects
Montrose rope works cafe proposal.
The rope works plans includes a cafe. Image: Adam and Gordon Architects

And Shirley Cheyne said her house wall had also been previously damaged.

“My driveway is less than two metres into the lane from the roadway and a vehicle could easily come round the corner and crash into my car while I am pulling in/out of my drive.

“Bents Road is a quiet residential area and the proposed public entrance/exit and premises are not suitable to serve five retail businesses.”

Angus Council will consider the application in due course.

