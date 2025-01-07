Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose Rope Works cafe bid and Forfar flats plan

Ambitious proposals to revitalise Montrose’s historic Rope Works have been revealed.

The Bents Road building dates back to the early 1800s and was originally used for the manufacture of rope and sails.

More recently the Old Ropey was the home of Gable Endies Men’s Shed, before being sold in 2022.

The new owners want to develop the C-listed building into a small complex which would include a bakery, cafe, antiques shop, yoga studio, a hairdressers and office space.

Independent operators would rent the units from a management company.

They hope it could create up to 20 jobs.

Barns of Wedderburn solar farm

An 18MW solar farm and battery energy storage system is planned for a site near the Angus border with Dundee.

ABEI Energy is behind the application for the Barns of Wedderburn site.

It would cover almost 25 hectares of what is currently arable farmland, bordered by trees to the south and east.

The Fithie Burn runs past the site.

Access would be from an existing road to the south which links to Emmock Road and the A90.

The applicants say the site has been chosen based on technical requirements for the grid connection and proximity to the nearby Tealing solar farm.

A screening request has been lodged with the council in the first stage of the planning process.

Forfar apartments proposal

A trust which manages homes for current and retired NHS nurses wants to add four apartments to a site in Forfar.

The Dr Andrew Kerr Trust has eight one bedroom flats at Bankhead Rise, near Forfar Academy.

The site includes a large area of vacant ground.

An application for planning permission in principle has been lodged to use the 1.3-acre site for four new apartments.

The trust hopes to secure planning approval and market it as a development opportunity.

A number of mature trees would be felled but the plans involve planting 24 new trees and a beech hedge.

Cafe plan for Montrose gym

A former Montrose gym could be turned into a new town centre cafe.

The Funky Wee Teapot has submitted the scheme for the premises at 85 High Street.

It was previously a mixed martial arts studio.

The ground floor premises would contain a cafe and retail space.

The application for full planning permission will be considered in due course.

Brechin holiday let approved

Permission has been granted for a two-bed Brechin flat to be used as a holiday let.

Planning officials approved the change of use application for 18 Damacre Road under delegated powers.

There were no objections to the TPC Property Rentals proposal.

The flat will have a two-night minimum stay for up to four people.

Its operators are aiming for a 70% occupancy rate.

