Angus Planning Ahead: Montrose Rope Works cafe bid and Forfar flats plan

Welcome to the weekly round-up of Angus Council planning applications and approvals.

By Graham Brown
Montrose Rope Works could have a new lease of life as a cafe and retail space. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects
Ambitious proposals to revitalise Montrose’s historic Rope Works have been revealed.

The Bents Road building dates back to the early 1800s and was originally used for the manufacture of rope and sails.

More recently the Old Ropey was the home of Gable Endies Men’s Shed, before being sold in 2022.

Montrose rope works cafe plan
A design image of the proposed bakery. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects
Old Montrose rope works
The historic building sits on Bents Road. Image: Adam & Gordon Architects

The new owners want to develop the C-listed building into a small complex which would include a bakery, cafe, antiques shop, yoga studio, a hairdressers and office space.

Independent operators would rent the units from a management company.

They hope it could create up to 20 jobs.

Barns of Wedderburn solar farm

An 18MW solar farm and battery energy storage system is planned for a site near the Angus border with Dundee.

ABEI Energy is behind the application for the Barns of Wedderburn site.

It would cover almost 25 hectares of what is currently arable farmland, bordered by trees to the south and east.

Sidlaws solar farm site
An aerial view of the Barns of Wedderburn site. Image: Supplied

The Fithie Burn runs past the site.

Access would be from an existing road to the south which links to Emmock Road and the A90.

The applicants say the site has been chosen based on technical requirements for the grid connection and proximity to the nearby Tealing solar farm.

A screening request has been lodged with the council in the first stage of the planning process.

Forfar apartments proposal

A trust which manages homes for current and retired NHS nurses wants to add four apartments to a site in Forfar.

The Dr Andrew Kerr Trust has eight one bedroom flats at Bankhead Rise, near Forfar Academy.

The site includes a large area of vacant ground.

Forfar flats planning application.
The site is accessed from Bankhead Road in Forfar. Image: Google

An application for planning permission in principle has been lodged to use the 1.3-acre site for four new apartments.

The trust hopes to secure planning approval and market it as a development opportunity.

A number of mature trees would be felled but the plans involve planting 24 new trees and a beech hedge.

Cafe plan for Montrose gym

A former Montrose gym could be turned into a new town centre cafe.

The Funky Wee Teapot has submitted the scheme for the premises at 85 High Street.

It was previously a mixed martial arts studio.

Montrose high street cafe planning application.
The former gym sits on Montrose High Street. Image: Google

The ground floor premises would contain a cafe and retail space.

The application for full planning permission will be considered in due course.

Brechin holiday let approved

Permission has been granted for a two-bed Brechin flat to be used as a holiday let.

Planning officials approved the change of use application for 18 Damacre Road under delegated powers.

There were no objections to the TPC Property Rentals proposal.

Damacre Road holiday flat in Brechin.
The ground floor Brechin flat sits on a corner of Damacre Road. Image: Google

The flat will have a two-night minimum stay for up to four people.

Its operators are aiming for a 70% occupancy rate.

Conversation