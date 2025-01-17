EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to introduce new Arbroath bus links including to retail park and hospital

Stagecoach will introduce new bus links in Arbroath to serve the town’s retail and housing developments.

The plans will bring routes to Warddykes, Kirkton, Westway Retail Park and Arbroath Infirmary.

The bus company believes the changes will also speed up existing journeys between the town and Stracathro Hospital.

Stagecoach will also revise the timings of local services in the Arbroath and Montrose areas to better match traffic conditions.

The changes come as the company announce their investment in a fleet of electric buses.

‘We have recognised punctuality issues’

On Thursday, The Courier revealed that Stagecoach would be bringing back the axed 16 bus service in the Carse of Gowrie.

The bus company says recent decisions have been made based on feedback, including The Courier’s campaign work.

Douglas Robertson, managing director, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Our proposals to adjust the service provision in the Carse, Dundee and Angus are largely in response to the community and staff feedback we have received since the timetable changes of May 13 2024.

“We operate 99% of our scheduled mileage, but we have recognised punctuality issues on parts of our network and are therefore planning various adjustments to services and timings to improve punctuality.”

Adjustments to routes between Arbroath and Ninewells Hospital have also been announced with Tayway routes 72, 73 and 74.

Each of these services will run between Arbroath and Ninewells, with varying routes to connect Carnoustie, Easthaven, Barry, Monifieth, Broughty Ferry and Ethiebeaton to Dundee city centre and the hospital.

‘The new electric fleet’

A fleet of new double deck buses have been brought in to operate new Tayway services from spring.

Sixteen fully electric Alexander Dennis Enviro 400EV double deck and six new Volvo BZL single decker electric vehicles will join the Stagecoach fleet.

The company are preparing to electrify the Arbroath depot and Dundee bus station to accommodate EV charging at both sites.

Mr Robertson added: “We’re confident that the new fleet will improve service reliability when they arrive, but in the meantime, we’ve also replaced most of the existing double deck buses with newer versions.

“These are already having a positive impact on reliability and should improve our service levels until these network changes take place in March and we introduce the brand new fleet a few months later.”