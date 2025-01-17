EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to introduce new Arbroath bus links including to retail park and hospital

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to introduce new Arbroath bus links including to retail park and hospital

The bus company also plan to revise the timings of local services in the town and in the Montrose area.

Douglas Robertson, managing director, Stagecoach East Scotland with new electric bus. Image: Stagecoach
Douglas Robertson, managing director, Stagecoach East Scotland with new electric bus. Image: Stagecoach
By Sean O'Neil

Stagecoach will introduce new bus links in Arbroath to serve the town’s retail and housing developments.

The plans will bring routes to Warddykes, Kirkton, Westway Retail Park and Arbroath Infirmary.

The bus company believes the changes will also speed up existing journeys between the town and Stracathro Hospital.

Stagecoach will also revise the timings of local services in the Arbroath and Montrose areas to better match traffic conditions.

The changes come as the company announce their investment in a fleet of electric buses.

‘We have recognised punctuality issues’

On Thursday, The Courier revealed that Stagecoach would be bringing back the axed 16 bus service in the Carse of Gowrie.

The bus company says recent decisions have been made based on feedback, including The Courier’s campaign work.

Arbroath bus depot.

Douglas Robertson, managing director, Stagecoach East Scotland said: “Our proposals to adjust the service provision in the Carse, Dundee and Angus are largely in response to the community and staff feedback we have received since the timetable changes of May 13 2024.

“We operate 99% of our scheduled mileage, but we have recognised punctuality issues on parts of our network and are therefore planning various adjustments to services and timings to improve punctuality.”

Adjustments to routes between Arbroath and Ninewells Hospital have also been announced with Tayway routes 72, 73 and 74.

Each of these services will run between Arbroath and Ninewells, with varying routes to connect Carnoustie, Easthaven, Barry, Monifieth, Broughty Ferry and Ethiebeaton to Dundee city centre and the hospital.

‘The new electric fleet’

A fleet of new double deck buses have been brought in to operate new Tayway services from spring.

Sixteen fully electric Alexander Dennis Enviro 400EV double deck and six new Volvo BZL single decker electric vehicles will join the Stagecoach fleet.

The company are preparing to electrify the Arbroath depot and Dundee bus station to accommodate EV charging at both sites.

Mr Robertson added: “We’re confident that the new fleet will improve service reliability when they arrive, but in the meantime, we’ve also replaced most of the existing double deck buses with newer versions.

“These are already having a positive impact on reliability and should improve our service levels until these network changes take place in March and we introduce the brand new fleet a few months later.”

Conversation