EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to bring back axed 16 service for Perthshire in campaign win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to bring back axed 16 service for Perthshire in campaign win

The bus company will reinstate the the route in the Carse of Gowrie after removing it last year in favour of the 39.

Stagecoach bus in Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Stagecoach bus in Invergowrie. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Sean O'Neil

Stagecoach will bring back the axed 16 bus service in Perthshire following a community fightback.

The return of the former route is a campaign win for residents, The Courier and politicians who have been highlighting issues with the current service in the Carse of Gowrie.

The service is expected to become operational again in March.

Last year, Stagecoach introduced the 39 bus route to replace the 16 and X7 routes between Dundee and Perth.

The move was seen as a compromise after the bus company had planned to make wide-ranging cuts that would have ended all commercial buses in the Carse of Gowrie.

However, the new 39 route has been plagued with issues, resulting in numerous cancellations and delays which The Courier has continued to highlight.

Stagecoach says it has listened to the feedback on these issues and will now bring back the 16.

What the return of the 16 actually means

The company says the 16 bus will return exactly as it was before its removal, running from Dundee bus station to Perth city centre.

This means hourly services once again running through Errol and the Grange, and the route will connect with services in Perth to take passengers to the hospital.

Crucially, the bus will be operated from the Perth depot and therefore not get caught in traffic congestion coming from Arbroath through Dundee.

 

Douglas Robertson, Managing Director, Stagecoach East Scotland. Image: Stagecoach

Douglas Robertson, managing director of Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “Customer and driver feedback on our services is so important to us to identify where we have timing issues, and we’ve worked hard to incorporate all the feedback we’ve received in this regard.

“We are constantly monitoring the punctuality and performance of our network, evaluating the impact of roadworks, road conditions and congestion on our services.

“For example, we’ll be reviewing how or if the new pavement parking ban may present additional challenges for our buses in some areas”

The transport giant says it is in talks with Perth and Kinross Council on how to serve passengers in Glendoick, possibly utilising other operators.

 ‘The power of local activism’

First Minister John Swinney said he was delighted the service was returning.

The Perthshire MSP told The Courier: “When the service was withdrawn last year, it caused significant disruption to local communities, particularly in the Carse of Gowrie.

“At the public meetings hosted by Pete Wishart and I,  local residents spoke passionately about the importance of this route.

“Their stories highlighted just how essential this bus service is for connecting people to work, education, healthcare and loved ones.

John Swinney and Pete Wishart address crowds in St Madoes about Stagecoach bus cuts. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Following these meetings, Pete Wishart and I were able to harness these very powerful testimonies and put them directly to Stagecoach management.”

Mr Swinney said the decision highlighted the power of local activism.

“The collective voices of those who attended our meetings and made their concerns known have clearly been heard,” he said.

Pete Wishart MP added: “I am pleased that that Stagecoach has now realised that removing it was a mistake.

“It is my hope that its reintroduction will provide some much-needed peace of mind to local communities, and that this will serve as a reminder on the importance of maintaining sufficient rural bus services.”

More from Perth & Kinross

How the new Turkish restaurant Milas could look on Perth's High Street.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Perth Turkish restaurant and 120 Tay solar panels allowed
David Soutar
Boxing coach's 'racist' Youtube video of asylum seekers at Perth hotel 'could have incited…
Black and white photo of group of men in kilts and formal wear at function
Haggis Society of Norway: What brings them to Perth?
Overnight inspections will take place on the M90 bridge.
Weeks of overnight closures on M90 for inspections on Perth's Friarton Bridge
2
Perth and Kinross Council HQ, against background with banknotes design.
Perth and Kinross Council tenants could be offered £2k to move to smaller homes…
Crieff woman Sophie Morris, who has had endometriosis since she was about 11 years old.
Crieff mum with endometriosis 'almost died due to long NHS Tayside waiting list'
TV presenter Paul Murton made the first cast of salmon fishing season from a boat on the River Tay.
TV star Paul Murton opens River Tay salmon season and reveals moment he caught…
Caprice Bourret during filming at The Watermill in Aberfeldy.
Former supermodel Caprice films and stars in Christmas movie in Perthshire
Graham Lynch
Perth man peed on Kinross shop's crisp display
A man in orange hi vid gear trimming a hedge
Disabled and elderly council tenants face £300 rise in Perth and Kinross grass cutting…

Conversation