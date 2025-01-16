EXCLUSIVE: Stagecoach to bring back axed 16 service for Perthshire in campaign win

Stagecoach will bring back the axed 16 bus service in Perthshire following a community fightback.

The return of the former route is a campaign win for residents, The Courier and politicians who have been highlighting issues with the current service in the Carse of Gowrie.

The service is expected to become operational again in March.

Last year, Stagecoach introduced the 39 bus route to replace the 16 and X7 routes between Dundee and Perth.

The move was seen as a compromise after the bus company had planned to make wide-ranging cuts that would have ended all commercial buses in the Carse of Gowrie.

However, the new 39 route has been plagued with issues, resulting in numerous cancellations and delays which The Courier has continued to highlight.

Stagecoach says it has listened to the feedback on these issues and will now bring back the 16.

What the return of the 16 actually means

The company says the 16 bus will return exactly as it was before its removal, running from Dundee bus station to Perth city centre.

This means hourly services once again running through Errol and the Grange, and the route will connect with services in Perth to take passengers to the hospital.

Crucially, the bus will be operated from the Perth depot and therefore not get caught in traffic congestion coming from Arbroath through Dundee.

Douglas Robertson, managing director of Stagecoach East Scotland, said: “Customer and driver feedback on our services is so important to us to identify where we have timing issues, and we’ve worked hard to incorporate all the feedback we’ve received in this regard.

“We are constantly monitoring the punctuality and performance of our network, evaluating the impact of roadworks, road conditions and congestion on our services.

“For example, we’ll be reviewing how or if the new pavement parking ban may present additional challenges for our buses in some areas”

The transport giant says it is in talks with Perth and Kinross Council on how to serve passengers in Glendoick, possibly utilising other operators.

‘The power of local activism’

First Minister John Swinney said he was delighted the service was returning.

The Perthshire MSP told The Courier: “When the service was withdrawn last year, it caused significant disruption to local communities, particularly in the Carse of Gowrie.

“At the public meetings hosted by Pete Wishart and I, local residents spoke passionately about the importance of this route.

“Their stories highlighted just how essential this bus service is for connecting people to work, education, healthcare and loved ones.

“Following these meetings, Pete Wishart and I were able to harness these very powerful testimonies and put them directly to Stagecoach management.”

Mr Swinney said the decision highlighted the power of local activism.

“The collective voices of those who attended our meetings and made their concerns known have clearly been heard,” he said.

Pete Wishart MP added: “I am pleased that that Stagecoach has now realised that removing it was a mistake.

“It is my hope that its reintroduction will provide some much-needed peace of mind to local communities, and that this will serve as a reminder on the importance of maintaining sufficient rural bus services.”