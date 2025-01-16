Broughty Ferry teenager Calum steps up to save the day as Pizza Revolution’s star chef

In a busy Broughty Ferry restaurant, 17-year-old Calum Wardlaw has become the unexpected hero of Pizza Revolution.

The Grove Academy student stepped into the shoes of a professional pizza chef after a mountain bike accident left co-owner and chef Mike Patterson side-lined for months.

Calum’s journey from dishwasher to chef began two years ago when he joined Pizza Revolution at just 15.

Starting off washing dishes and wiping tables, his eagerness to learn saw him quickly taking on more responsibilities.

“I started topping pizzas and making salads,” Calum recalls. “Then, as I came in more often, I helped with prep work – making sauces, doing pizza boxes, and general cleaning.”

But neither he nor owners Mike and Lee Patterson imagined young Calum would take on the main job at the pizza oven.

That changed in August 2024 when Mike suffered a severe injury. To make matters worse, the team’s other chef had just left for university.

The crisis prompted Mike’s brother and business partner, Lee, to make an unexpected call to Calum.

A surprising phone call

“I remember Lee calling and asking if I was up for learning the oven,” Calum says. “So, on one of our closed days, we spent three hours practicing.

“I learned how to put pizzas in and time it perfectly to bring them out.”

Despite the challenge, Calum rose to the occasion.

They simplified the menu to ease the transition, and Calum worked with Lee to learn how to use Pizza Revolution‘s high-heat oven, where a pizza cooks in under two minutes.

“You press the blister button to boost the heat, and then you watch closely,” he explains. “When it looks just right, you take it out.”

Though he hasn’t yet learned to make dough, Calum is eager to take on that challenge next. “I’ve got more free time now, so I might come in during the week to learn dough-making,” he says.

Fast-track training

For owner Lee, Calum’s dedication and talent have been nothing short of a revelation.

“We didn’t know what we had in him as a dishwasher,” Lee admits. “We might never have found out if it weren’t for the pressure of the situation when Mike couldn’t work.”

Lee praises Calum for his work ethic and leadership.

“Calum just gets on with things. He sees what needs to be done and does it. He’s a great leader and sets an amazing example for others.”

The transition wasn’t without its challenges, but the team adapted quickly.

For three weeks, it was just Calum and Lee running the kitchen until Calum’s friend Sam joined and was trained up.

A budding actor?

Calum’s transformation into a skilled chef hasn’t gone unnoticed by his family.

“My mum is really proud,” he shares. “She loves coming down to the restaurant now – especially for the number nine pizza, her favourite. She loves the drizzled honey.”

Despite his newfound skills, Calum admits he doesn’t cook much at home.

“I like baking with my mum sometimes, and I enjoyed practical cookery at school. But I don’t do much cooking outside of work,” he says.

Looking ahead, Calum’s future remains wide open. While he’s considering engineering, his passion for acting has also taken centre stage.

“I worked on the Polar Express in Brechin in December,” he reveals. “I played Hero Boy, the main character on the train. Acting is something I’d love to pursue.”

Thriving under pressure

Despite the stress of stepping into such a pivotal role, Calum has taken it all in stride.

“It can get stressful, but everyone knows what they’re doing,” he says. “We work well together – there’s no shouting or snapping, just teamwork.”

As for his favourite pizza?

“The number five,” Calum says. “It’s a margarita with Tuscan sausage meat, but I like to add honey. It’s amazing.”