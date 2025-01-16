Broughty Ferry teenager Calum steps up to save the day as Pizza Revolution’s star chef

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry teenager Calum steps up to save the day as Pizza Revolution’s star chef

Grove Academy student Calum Wardlaw, 17, steps into chef role, impressing Pizza Revolution team after an accident leaves them short-staffed.

Calum Wardlaw at the pizza oven in Pizza Revolution, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Calum Wardlaw at the pizza oven in Pizza Revolution, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

In a busy Broughty Ferry restaurant, 17-year-old Calum Wardlaw has become the unexpected hero of Pizza Revolution.

The Grove Academy student stepped into the shoes of a professional pizza chef after a mountain bike accident left co-owner and chef Mike Patterson side-lined for months.

Calum’s journey from dishwasher to chef began two years ago when he joined Pizza Revolution at just 15.

Starting off washing dishes and wiping tables, his eagerness to learn saw him quickly taking on more responsibilities.

Calum Wardlaw at Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I started topping pizzas and making salads,” Calum recalls. “Then, as I came in more often, I helped with prep work – making sauces, doing pizza boxes, and general cleaning.”

But neither he nor owners Mike and Lee Patterson imagined young Calum would take on the main job at the pizza oven.

That changed in August 2024 when Mike suffered a severe injury. To make matters worse, the team’s other chef had just left for university.

The crisis prompted Mike’s brother and business partner, Lee, to make an unexpected call to Calum.

A surprising phone call

“I remember Lee calling and asking if I was up for learning the oven,” Calum says. “So, on one of our closed days, we spent three hours practicing.

“I learned how to put pizzas in and time it perfectly to bring them out.”

Calum working at the pizza oven. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Despite the challenge, Calum rose to the occasion.

They simplified the menu to ease the transition, and Calum worked with Lee to learn how to use Pizza Revolution‘s high-heat oven, where a pizza cooks in under two minutes.

“You press the blister button to boost the heat, and then you watch closely,” he explains. “When it looks just right, you take it out.”

Calum adds the finishing touches to a pizza at Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Though he hasn’t yet learned to make dough, Calum is eager to take on that challenge next. “I’ve got more free time now, so I might come in during the week to learn dough-making,” he says.

Fast-track training

For owner Lee, Calum’s dedication and talent have been nothing short of a revelation.

“We didn’t know what we had in him as a dishwasher,” Lee admits. “We might never have found out if it weren’t for the pressure of the situation when Mike couldn’t work.”

Lee praises Calum for his work ethic and leadership.

Calum spent a few weeks training to use the pizza oven. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“Calum just gets on with things. He sees what needs to be done and does it. He’s a great leader and sets an amazing example for others.”

The transition wasn’t without its challenges, but the team adapted quickly.

For three weeks, it was just Calum and Lee running the kitchen until Calum’s friend Sam joined and was trained up.

A budding actor?

Calum’s transformation into a skilled chef hasn’t gone unnoticed by his family.

“My mum is really proud,” he shares. “She loves coming down to the restaurant now – especially for the number nine pizza, her favourite. She loves the drizzled honey.”

Despite his newfound skills, Calum admits he doesn’t cook much at home.

One of the delicious Pizza Revolution pizzas. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I like baking with my mum sometimes, and I enjoyed practical cookery at school. But I don’t do much cooking outside of work,” he says.

Looking ahead, Calum’s future remains wide open. While he’s considering engineering, his passion for acting has also taken centre stage.

“I worked on the Polar Express in Brechin in December,” he reveals. “I played Hero Boy, the main character on the train. Acting is something I’d love to pursue.”

Thriving under pressure

Despite the stress of stepping into such a pivotal role, Calum has taken it all in stride.

“It can get stressful, but everyone knows what they’re doing,” he says. “We work well together – there’s no shouting or snapping, just teamwork.”

As for his favourite pizza?

“The number five,” Calum says. “It’s a margarita with Tuscan sausage meat, but I like to add honey. It’s amazing.”

Conversation