Is Broughty Ferry favourite Pizza Revolution really ‘Dundee’s sexiest pizza’?

How can pizza be sexy? That is the very important question which plagued us as we ordered our food from Pizza Revolution, Dundee.

The Broughty Ferry pizza spot prides itself on being ‘Dundee’s sexiest pizza’, and we decided to put this to the test.

The colourful building on Gray Street catches our eye as we approach, the warm and inviting modern interior luring us in from the darkening streets.

But would the food be just as memorable as the colourful murals inside the venue?

Run by two local brothers, Pizza Revolution serves authentic Neapolitan style pizzas for diners and customers looking for a take-away meal.

Heading back to our car, clutching the warm pizza boxes, we couldn’t wait to tuck in.

As we lifted the lid, the whole car filled with the delicious scents of tomato, oregano and chilli.

How were Pizza Revolution Dundee’s ‘sexy’ pizzas?

Poppy went for one from their vegetarian selection named Acting The Goat (£16.50).

This one has a pesto base instead of the traditional tomato, and is topped with mozzarella, goats cheese, balsamic roasted red onion, toasted pine nuts, rocket leaves and olive oil.

While their pizzas are a little on the pricier side, the delicious flavours certainly make the cost worthwhile.

This was both doughy and delicious, and Poppy loved the charred bubbles on the crust which added extra flavour.

The toppings were applied very generously and the pine nuts paired well with the goats cheese, and that roasted red onion really balanced out the sharpness of the cheese.

Praising the ingenious pesto base, Poppy gave the pizza full marks.

Poppy: 5/5

I went for the meaty and spicy The Bee Sting (£13.00).

This has a rich tomato base, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, salami and chorizo. It’s topped with dried chili flakes, black pepper, oregano and some delicious chilli infused honey.

I can see why they call their pizza sexy – this was love at first bite.

The winning combination of sweetness from the chilli honey and spice from the chilli and pepperoni was mouth-wateringly good.

Every bite was perfect, with no area lacking flavour.

Sometimes Neapolitan-style pizzas can end up cold or soggy, but this was neither. There was a very crisp crust and the slices themselves were doughy in the best way.

It was also great to have a range of meat on the pizza from Pizza Revolution, Broughty Ferry. This added variety of both flavour and texture.

Joanna: 5/5

The food stole a pizza our hearts

Lastly, we tried out Pizza Revolution Dundee’s Spicy Fries (£4.00). The skin on fries were coated in peri-peri seasoning, offering that irresistible sweet and spicy kick.

Poppy went so far as to say that these were better than Nando’s fries. I have to agree.

But they lost half a mark from me as I’d have preferred a little more sweetness to combat the spice, though that is personal preference.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Poppy: 5/5

Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry wowed us with its delicious, Neapolitan style pizzas, and we will absolutely be making a return trip.

