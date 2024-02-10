Is Broughty Ferry favourite Pizza Revolution really ‘Dundee’s sexiest pizza’?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Broughty Ferry favourite Pizza Revolution really ‘Dundee’s sexiest pizza’?

For this Drive-Thru Review, Joanna and Poppy test out the offering at Broughty Ferry favourite Pizza Revolution - but was it love at first bite?

By Joanna Bremner

How can pizza be sexy? That is the very important question which plagued us as we ordered our food from Pizza Revolution, Dundee.

The Broughty Ferry pizza spot prides itself on being ‘Dundee’s sexiest pizza’, and we decided to put this to the test.

The colourful building on Gray Street catches our eye as we approach, the warm and inviting modern interior luring us in from the darkening streets.

But would the food be just as memorable as the colourful murals inside the venue?

Run by two local brothers, Pizza Revolution serves authentic Neapolitan style pizzas for diners and customers looking for a take-away meal.

Heading back to our car, clutching the warm pizza boxes, we couldn’t wait to tuck in.

As we lifted the lid, the whole car filled with the delicious scents of tomato, oregano and chilli.

How were Pizza Revolution Dundee’s ‘sexy’ pizzas?

Poppy went for one from their vegetarian selection named Acting The Goat (£16.50).

This one has a pesto base instead of the traditional tomato, and is topped with mozzarella, goats cheese, balsamic roasted red onion, toasted pine nuts, rocket leaves and olive oil.

While their pizzas are a little on the pricier side, the delicious flavours certainly make the cost worthwhile.

Acting The Goat from Pizza Revolution, Dundee.
Acting The Goat from Pizza Revolution, Dundee.

This was both doughy and delicious, and Poppy loved the charred bubbles on the crust which added extra flavour.

The toppings were applied very generously and the pine nuts paired well with the goats cheese, and that roasted red onion really balanced out the sharpness of the cheese.

Praising the ingenious pesto base, Poppy gave the pizza full marks.

Poppy: 5/5

I went for the meaty and spicy The Bee Sting (£13.00).

This has a rich tomato base, mozzarella, spicy pepperoni, salami and chorizo. It’s topped with dried chili flakes, black pepper, oregano and some delicious chilli infused honey.

I can see why they call their pizza sexy – this was love at first bite.

The winning combination of sweetness from the chilli honey and spice from the chilli and pepperoni was mouth-wateringly good.

Every bite was perfect, with no area lacking flavour.

The Bee Sting from Pizza Revolution, Dundee.

Sometimes Neapolitan-style pizzas can end up cold or soggy, but this was neither. There was a very crisp crust and the slices themselves were doughy in the best way.

It was also great to have a range of meat on the pizza from Pizza Revolution, Broughty Ferry. This added variety of both flavour and texture.

Joanna: 5/5

The food stole a pizza our hearts

Lastly, we tried out Pizza Revolution Dundee’s Spicy Fries (£4.00). The skin on fries were coated in peri-peri seasoning, offering that irresistible sweet and spicy kick.

Spicy Fries from Pizza Revolution, Dundee.

Poppy went so far as to say that these were better than Nando’s fries. I have to agree.

But they lost half a mark from me as I’d have preferred a little more sweetness to combat the spice, though that is personal preference.

Joanna: 4.5/5

Poppy: 5/5

Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry wowed us with its delicious, Neapolitan style pizzas, and we will absolutely be making a return trip.

Watch our other Drive-Thru Reviews here on The Courier website or check out our YouTube channel.

