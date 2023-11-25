The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Broughty Ferry

A beloved spot for tourists and a pleasant place to live, Broughty Ferry has it all with snazzy shops, a great community feel and a beach.

When you visit – there’s no if’s when it comes to The Ferry – here are the places you need to check out for grub throughout the day.

Breakfast:

8am-11am

If you fancy a brilliant bacon butty, Willows is a great place to stop for your Ferry brekkie.

You can also get your “fresh morning roll” filled with sausage, bacon, vegetarian sausage, fried or scrambled egg, black pudding and more.

Or, if you’re on the hungrier side, you can go for their king size breakfast.

Address: 163-189 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1DJ

If you’re in the mood for a boujie breakfast, there’s the Urban Beach, which boasts an excellent view out over the River Tay.

They have cooked breakfasts and breakfast rolls, but also a healthy keto breakfast, avocado toast or buttermilk pancakes served with bacon and maple syrup, or winter berry compote and whipped cream.

Address: The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2EP

Coffee and cake:

11am-12pm

Now we all love a slice of cake, and in Broughty Ferry there are plenty of great spots for this. But why not try Bowmans Coffee House?

They have a selection of home bakes on offer, or if you’re a forward thinker, you can book their afternoon tea 24 hours in advance.

That means sandwiches, scones, cakes and homemade sausage rolls – yum.

There’s also a prosecco afternoon tea option if you’re feeling fancy.

Address: 286 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AN

Another great option for your coffee and cake break is Sweetpea Cafe, also on Brook Street.

They always have a great selection of bakes on offer including scones, tiffin and shortbread.

They also do a mean chai tea latte.

Address: 327A Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2DS

Lunch:

12-3pm

By now it’s lunchtime, and if you haven’t had your coffee and cake fix – even if you have, I’m not judging – you’ll be ready for some lunch.

At the other end of Brook Street, you can find Gracie’s restaurant.

Always buzzing with activity, the restaurant has soup and sandwiches, but if you’re feeling a bit more peckish, they also have a selection of bigger meals.

They have a scrummy chorizo macaroni and cheese, burgers, salads and more.

Address: 175 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1DJ

And if you’re up for spending some more for a fine dining experience, then you should check out Sandbanks Brasserie.

Run by MasterChef 2014 winner, Jamie Scott, and his wife and business partner, Kelly, Sandbanks is in an ideal location nearby Broughty Ferry beach.

The lunch menu is served between 12pm – 2.30pm, where you can choose from steak frites, moules frites, a caramelised root vegetable soup and more.

Address: 594 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2EA

Snack:

3pm-6pm

Now if you start getting hungry again, there are lots of spots to tide you over till dinner.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s Visocchi’s Cafe.

They’ve got hot chocolate fudge cake, apple pie, plus a selection of ice creams, sundaes and cannolo.

Just bear in mind that it’s closed on Mondays.

Address: 40 Gray St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

At Goodfellow & Steven, you can get plenty of different bakes and pies.

If you’re visiting the area for the first time, why not treat yourself to a Dundee cake?

Address: 83 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2BP

Dinner:

6pm-8pm

A favourite for locals is Forgan’s Broughty Ferry, where you can get everything from salads and burgers to venison sausage, gnocci and pan-seared duck.

Their old favourites like fish and chips, haggis, neeps and tatties or their vegan shepherd’s pie will warm you up on a cold evening.

There’s also a Thursday steak night deal that’s only £22.50 per person.

Plus if you live in the area, you can also get a locals card which provides some great benefits.

Address: 234 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AH

Next up is Pizza Revolution, which is a more relaxed spot for dinner.

But their tasty pizzas will absolutely wow you.

With rich, authentic flavours, their sizeable pizzas are worth the price.

The pizzas also have fun names like ‘Legalise Marinara’, ‘You Wanna Pizza Me Tough Guy’ and ‘Whoa Black Pudding, Bam-A-Lam’.

A favourite is ‘The Bee Sting’, which pairs spicy pepperoni, salami and chorizo with a sweet oregano and chilli infused honey. Order their garlic and and herb mayo to balance out the heat.

Address: 46 Gray St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

Drinks:

8pm-late

Finally, post-dinner you might fancy having a drink or two.

At Bruach Bar, there is a wide range of cocktails on offer as well as some tasty mocktails.

Their house cocktails include ‘Cauld as Ice’ – which you may well be at 8pm in Dundee – ‘Sage Against the Machine’ and the very sweet but absolutely delicious ‘Bruach Bon Bon’.

326 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AN

At the other end of the Ferry, you can find the snug Fisherman’s Tavern.

While they do serve food – including tasty calamari – this is also a great casual spot for grabbing a few drinks.

There’s a great selection of wine on offer, as well as champagne, spirits plus a very tempting aperol spritz.

Address: 10 Fort St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AD