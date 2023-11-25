The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Broughty Ferry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The food and drink to try if you’re spending the day in Broughty Ferry

A hop, skip and a jump away from Dundee city centre, is the picturesque Broughty Ferry, packed with tasty spots to keep you satisfied all day long.

By Joanna Bremner
The food and drink to try if you're spending the day in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
A beloved spot for tourists and a pleasant place to live, Broughty Ferry has it all with snazzy shops, a great community feel and a beach.

When you visit – there’s no if’s when it comes to The Ferry – here are the places you need to check out for grub throughout the day.

Breakfast:

8am-11am

If you fancy a brilliant bacon butty, Willows is a great place to stop for your Ferry brekkie.

You can also get your “fresh morning roll” filled with sausage, bacon, vegetarian sausage, fried or scrambled egg, black pudding and more.

A blackpudding and bacon roll at Willows Coffee Shop, Broughty Ferry. Image: Willows Coffee Shop.

Or, if you’re on the hungrier side, you can go for their king size breakfast.

Address: 163-189 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1DJ

If you’re in the mood for a boujie breakfast, there’s the Urban Beach, which boasts an excellent view out over the River Tay.

The swanky interior urban of Urban Beach at The Glasshouse Pavillion. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

They have cooked breakfasts and breakfast rolls, but also a healthy keto breakfast, avocado toast or buttermilk pancakes served with bacon and maple syrup, or winter berry compote and whipped cream.

Address: The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2EP

Coffee and cake:

11am-12pm

Now we all love a slice of cake, and in Broughty Ferry there are plenty of great spots for this. But why not try Bowmans Coffee House?

They have a selection of home bakes on offer, or if you’re a forward thinker, you can book their afternoon tea 24 hours in advance.

Delicious-looking afternoon tea on offer at Bowmans Coffee House, Broughty Ferry. Image: Susan Bowman.

That means sandwiches, scones, cakes and homemade sausage rolls – yum.

There’s also a prosecco afternoon tea option if you’re feeling fancy.

Address: 286 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AN

Another great option for your coffee and cake break is Sweetpea Cafe, also on Brook Street.

They always have a great selection of bakes on offer including scones, tiffin and shortbread.

Tasty bakes at Sweetpea Cafe. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

They also do a mean chai tea latte.

Address: 327A Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2DS

Lunch:

12-3pm

By now it’s lunchtime, and if you haven’t had your coffee and cake fix – even if you have, I’m not judging – you’ll be ready for some lunch.

At the other end of Brook Street, you can find Gracie’s restaurant.

Always buzzing with activity, the restaurant has soup and sandwiches, but if you’re feeling a bit more peckish, they also have a selection of bigger meals.

Mac and cheese with chorizo at Gracie’s, Broughty Ferry. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

They have a scrummy chorizo macaroni and cheese, burgers, salads and more.

Address: 175 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 1DJ

Outside Gracie's of Broughty Ferry on Brook Street
Gracie’s of Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And if you’re up for spending some more for a fine dining experience, then you should check out Sandbanks Brasserie.

Run by MasterChef 2014 winner, Jamie Scott, and his wife and business partner, Kelly, Sandbanks is in an ideal location nearby Broughty Ferry beach.

A grey plate with pork belly, sausage, clotted cream mash, asparagus and peppercorn sauce
Sandbanks pork with slow-cooked pork belly and sage and pancetta sausage. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The lunch menu is served between 12pm – 2.30pm, where you can choose from steak frites, moules frites, a caramelised root vegetable soup and more.

Address: 594 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2EA

Snack:

3pm-6pm

Now if you start getting hungry again, there are lots of spots to tide you over till dinner.

For those with a sweet tooth, there’s Visocchi’s Cafe.

They’ve got hot chocolate fudge cake, apple pie, plus a selection of ice creams, sundaes and cannolo.

Delicious ice cream at Visocchi’s Cafe in Broughty Ferry. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.

Just bear in mind that it’s closed on Mondays.

Address: 40 Gray St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

At Goodfellow & Steven, you can get plenty of different bakes and pies.

Dundee Cake in Goodfellow & Steven, Broughty Ferry. Image: Dougie Nicolson/DC Thomson.

If you’re visiting the area for the first time, why not treat yourself to a Dundee cake?

Address: 83 Gray Street, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2BP

Dinner:

6pm-8pm

A favourite for locals is Forgan’s Broughty Ferry, where you can get everything from salads and burgers to venison sausage, gnocci and pan-seared duck.

Their old favourites like fish and chips, haggis, neeps and tatties or their vegan shepherd’s pie will warm you up on a cold evening.

Vegan fish and chips at Forgans, Broughty Ferry.
Vegan fish and chips at Forgans, Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

There’s also a Thursday steak night deal that’s only £22.50 per person.

Plus if you live in the area, you can also get a locals card which provides some great benefits.

Address: 234 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AH

Next up is Pizza Revolution, which is a more relaxed spot for dinner.

But their tasty pizzas will absolutely wow you.

With rich, authentic flavours, their sizeable pizzas are worth the price.

The pizzas also have fun names like ‘Legalise Marinara’, ‘You Wanna Pizza Me Tough Guy’ and ‘Whoa Black Pudding, Bam-A-Lam’.

Four pizzas on offer at Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry.
A selection of pizzas on offer at Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

A favourite is ‘The Bee Sting’, which pairs spicy pepperoni, salami and chorizo with a sweet oregano and chilli infused honey. Order their garlic and and herb mayo to balance out the heat.

Address: 46 Gray St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2BJ

Drinks:

8pm-late

Finally, post-dinner you might fancy having a drink or two.

At Bruach Bar, there is a wide range of cocktails on offer as well as some tasty mocktails.

TikTok Star Mocktail at Bruach in Broughty Ferry. A bright yellow cocktail in a glass with passionfruit.
TikTok Star Mocktail at Bruach in Broughty Ferry. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Their house cocktails include ‘Cauld as Ice’ – which you may well be at 8pm in Dundee – ‘Sage Against the Machine’ and the very sweet but absolutely delicious ‘Bruach Bon Bon’.

326 Brook St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AN

At the other end of the Ferry, you can find the snug Fisherman’s Tavern.

While they do serve food – including tasty calamari – this is also a great casual spot for grabbing a few drinks.

An example of the food and drink on offer in Broughty Ferry. Image shows a glass of white wine with the bottle behind it, with a drinks menu set on the table.
A glass of Sauvignon Blanc available at the Fisherman’s Tavern is an example of the great food and drink on offer in Broughty Ferry.

There’s a great selection of wine on offer, as well as champagne, spirits plus a very tempting aperol spritz.

Address: 10 Fort St, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 2AD

