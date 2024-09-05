Broughty Ferry pizza restaurant forced to reduce hours after owner’s bike crash

A Broughty Ferry pizza restaurant is being forced to reduce its opening hours after its owner was involved in a mountain bike crash.

Mike Patterson suffered a broken arm and a shattered shoulder that required reconstructive surgery last week.

It meant Pizza Revolution on Gray Street, which he runs with brother Lee, was forced to shut temporarily.

The venue hopes to reopen with reduced hours next week as Mike recovers from his crash.

Lee, 42, told The Courier: “Mike’s accident really threw a spanner in the works as our other chef Filippo finished up on Friday as he went off to university.

“It’s essentially just me and Mike who run the place and he’s a huge loss as he takes the lead in the kitchen.

“Everything fell on me all of a sudden and there was just far too much to do, unfortunately.”

Lee is aiming to reopen Pizza Revolution next Friday (September 13) but is asking for patience from customers at this “tricky time”.

He added: “We’ll be reopening with a limited menu to try to cut down on the man hours required to keep going.

“I’m just hoping to cover as much of the overheads as possible at this time.

“I’m in the process of training up one of our young guys, who’s doing very well but I’m also aware it will be very different for him in a real-life, high-pressure situation.

“It’s not as easy as people would think.

Pizza Revolution asks for ‘patience’ during reduced opening hours

“I’d just ask for customers to understand we’ll be trying our best and to give us a little patience as we navigate this tricky period.

“If the restaurant gets busy, we may have to pause the takeaways and we may have to extend the closure if it gets too much.”

The pizzeria will open 4.30-9pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the foreseeable future.

Mike underwent surgery on Monday and is now “on the road to recovery”.

Mike, 46, said: “I expect to be in a sling between six and eight weeks and will then need physio to gain some mobility in my shoulder.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who helped me after the accident.

“The staff at Ninewells Hospital are all fantastic people and are a credit to NHS Scotland.”

Updates will be provided on Pizza Revolution’s Facebook page.

The Pattersons opened the Gray Steet venue in 2019 and claimed to offer “Dundee’s sexiest pizza”.

Earlier this year The Courier’s food writer Joanna Bremner put that claim to the test.