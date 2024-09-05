Broughty Ferry pizza restaurant forced to reduce hours after owner’s bike crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Broughty Ferry pizza restaurant forced to reduce hours after owner’s bike crash

Mike Patterson suffered a broken arm and a shattered shoulder that required reconstructive surgery.

By Andrew Robson
Brothers Mike (left) and Lee Patterson at Pizza Revolution in Broughty Ferry
Brothers Mike (left) and Lee Patterson, who run Pizza Revolution. Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Broughty Ferry pizza restaurant is being forced to reduce its opening hours after its owner was involved in a mountain bike crash.

Mike Patterson suffered a broken arm and a shattered shoulder that required reconstructive surgery last week.

It meant Pizza Revolution on Gray Street, which he runs with brother Lee, was forced to shut temporarily.

The venue hopes to reopen with reduced hours next week as Mike recovers from his crash.

Lee, 42, told The Courier: “Mike’s accident really threw a spanner in the works as our other chef Filippo finished up on Friday as he went off to university.

Pizza Revolution on Gray Street.
Pizza Revolution on Gray Street. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“It’s essentially just me and Mike who run the place and he’s a huge loss as he takes the lead in the kitchen.

“Everything fell on me all of a sudden and there was just far too much to do, unfortunately.”

Lee is aiming to reopen Pizza Revolution next Friday (September 13) but is asking for patience from customers at this “tricky time”.

He added:  “We’ll be reopening with a limited menu to try to cut down on the man hours required to keep going.

“I’m just hoping to cover as much of the overheads as possible at this time.

“I’m in the process of training up one of our young guys, who’s doing very well but I’m also aware it will be very different for him in a real-life, high-pressure situation.

“It’s not as easy as people would think.

Pizza Revolution asks for ‘patience’ during reduced opening hours

“I’d just ask for customers to understand we’ll be trying our best and to give us a little patience as we navigate this tricky period.

“If the restaurant gets busy, we may have to pause the takeaways and we may have to extend the closure if it gets too much.”

The pizzeria will open 4.30-9pm on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for the foreseeable future.

Mike underwent surgery on Monday and is now “on the road to recovery”.

Pizza Revolution will reopen with a reduced menu.
Pizza Revolution will reopen with a reduced menu. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Mike, 46, said: “I expect to be in a sling between six and eight weeks and will then need physio to gain some mobility in my shoulder.

“I’d just like to thank everyone who helped me after the accident.

“The staff at Ninewells Hospital are all fantastic people and are a credit to NHS Scotland.”

Updates will be provided on Pizza Revolution’s Facebook page.

The Pattersons opened the Gray Steet venue in 2019 and claimed to offer “Dundee’s sexiest pizza”.

Earlier this year The Courier’s food writer Joanna Bremner put that claim to the test.

