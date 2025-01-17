Rare old pictures of Perth in the 60s seen in colour for the first time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Past Times

Rare old pictures of Perth in the 60s seen in colour for the first time

The collection of pictures capturing streets and everyday life ranges from St Johnstone supporters on the terracing at Muirton Park to the shops of yesteryear. Graeme Strachan
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
A view of County Place in Perth in September 1961. Image: DC Thomson.
A view of County Place in Perth in September 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

These rare images show life in Perth during the 1960s like you’ve never seen it before – in colour.

The black and white photographs from DC Thomson’s archives have been enhanced and coloured using advanced AI technology.

Here, we see them in a new light for the first time.

The history and heritage of Perth and Perthshire is rich in stories of Roman armies, medieval battles, bloody sieges and mysterious carved stones.

Once the capital of Scotland, Perth has a proud historical tradition.

In 838AD, Kenneth MacAlpin became first king of Dalriada, as united Scotland was known in the 9th Century, and brought with him to Scone the Stone of Destiny.

Despite the Stone being stolen in 1296, all 42 of Scotland’s kings were crowned there.

Perth became a royal burgh in 1210 and it was fortified by Edward I of England.

It surrendered to Oliver Cromwell’s forces in 1651 and was occupied during the Jacobite uprisings of 1715 and 1745.

From its position on the navigable River Tay, Perth became an important trading port, exporting salmon, wool and other agricultural products.

It also established itself as a cattle trading centre.

Its bull sales being internationally renowned and visited by John Wayne.

There were glory days aplenty.

Perth has grown apace since then.

The collection of pictures capturing streets and everyday life ranges from St Johnstone supporters on the terracing at Muirton Park to the shops of yesteryear.

So how did the Fair City look in the Swinging Sixties?

Multi-storey flats

people stand at the entrance to the flats
How the flats looked after opening in 1960. Image: DC Thomson.

The Fair City’s first multi-storey blocks were officially opened in April 1960.

An 11-storey tower block and an eight-storey slab block were built in Pomarium Street.

It was completed in 13 months by George Wimpey.

The rent was £69 a year for a three-room flat and £61 for a two-room flat.

Queen’s Bridge

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in Perth, with crowds in the background
The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh in Perth. Image: DC Thomson.

The Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh were given a rousing reception when they arrived in Perth in October 1960 to open the new £150,000 bridge.

The Queen’s Bridge was a replacement for the Victoria Bridge.

It opened on the 750th anniversary of the granting of the royal charter to Perth.

The bridge was designed by William Fairhurst, who was also a chess master.

St John’s Square

Shoppers in the traffic-free Perth precinct in July 1961.
Shoppers in the traffic-free precinct in July 1961. Image: DC Thomson.

St John’s Square was officially opened by Lord Provost John Young in July 1961.

The £250,000 development, including a shopping centre, offices and houses, occupied the Meal Vennel clearance area opposite the City Hall.

It was named after St John the Baptist, who is the city’s patron saint.

Perth Railway Station

The Station Hotel can be seen to the right of this picture of Perth railway station
The Station Hotel can be seen to the right of the picture. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy scene outside Perth Railway Station in October 1961.

The station was built between 1847-48 and designed by Sir William Tite of London, one of the most successful English architects of the 19th Century.

The background in the photograph is dominated by adverts for Bovril, Cadbury Dairy Milk and the British government savings scheme that operated until 1978.

St John Street

people cross the road and cars are parked at the kerb in this elevated shot of St John Street in Perth in October 1962.
Kennaway’s was on the left hand side of the picture. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of St John Street in Perth in October 1962.

The elegant terraces were lined with ground-floor shops including Kennaway’s, which had lunch and tea rooms on the corner of South Street.

They provided cakes and goodies.

Kennaway’s were famous for their fruit loaves.

Marks and Spencer

Cleaning of the exterior is in full flow before opening the fair city's new M&S
Cleaning in full flow before opening. Image: DC Thomson.

The finishing touches were being made to the new Marks and Spencer.

It opened in Perth High Street on November 1 1962.

It was the 13th M&S in Scotland and the sales floor, featuring marigold and grey terrazzo tiles, spanned nearly 15,000 square feet.

Shoppers were urged to come and see the “exciting range of St Michael clothes for all the family” and food which was “famous for quality and freshness”.

Goodlyburn School

pupils hard at work in the technical class at Goodlyburn School.
What were they making in May 1963? Image: DC Thomson.

It’s hammer time in May 1963.

These pupils were hard at work in the technical class at Goodlyburn School.

Can you identify anyone in the photograph?

Perth shoppers

Shoppers enjoy a seat on one of the benches in St John's Square in May 1963.
Perth shoppers take a breather in 1963. Image: DC Thomson.

Shoppers enjoy a seat on one of the benches in St John’s Square in May 1963.

The development provided 12 shops in traffic-free surroundings with the central area incorporating a garden that retained the Mercat Cross.

The winning design of St John’s Square by Herbert West and Robert Miller was chosen in 1956 from an entry of 43 in an architectural competition.

Watergate

A Danish bacon and Heinz advert is on the wall to the left in this shot of Perth's Watergate area in March 1963.
A Danish bacon and Heinz advert is on the wall to the left. Image: DC Thomson.

A man is walking down the Watergate area in March 1963.

Our picture shows some of the fine buildings on the one-way street including wine merchant R B Smith & Sons, which produced its own blended whisky.

The most notable were bottles of Old Moorland and Clan Livet.

Perth supermarket

a woman looks at an item beside the display at the new supermarket in 1965.
The display at the new supermarket in 1965. Image: DC Thomson.

The eye-catching display “gondolas” with their attractive overhead canopies were a novel feature throughout this new Perth supermarket in December 1965.

Unfortunately, the photo caption gives no indication of the name.

But do you know which supermarket it was?

Perth High Street

a busy street scene with pedestrians and vehicles
A Curry’s van among those caught in the traffic. Image: DC Thomson.

A busy scene in Perth High Street in May 1966.

Among the shops was Kyle Wallpaper with over 1,000 patterns to choose from and Traill the tobacconists, which opened in 1820 and closed in 1978.

The Highlander figure above the shop was familiar to generations of Perth people.

Old bridge marker

A man standing beside the old Perth Bridge marker.
A man standing beside the old marker. Image: DC Thomson.

A view of the Old Perth Bridge marker beside the Tay in July 1967.

Carved on a stone pillar in Tay Street is a reminder that older bridges built across the Tay at Perth were not very permanent structures.

“The Old Perth Bridge, destroyed by flood AD 1621, spanned the river near this point, and in the neighbourhood was fought the Battle of the Brig, AD 1547.”

Perth Christmas lights

cars parked beneath a city street brightened by Christmas lights
Perth was all lit up on a dark evening in 1966. Image: DC Thomson.

Christmas lights brighten up Perth in December 1966.

One of the most famous department stores was Caird and Sons, which can be seen in our image and sold cutting-edge fashion including Pringle garments.

Cairds began in the mid-1800s with one man walking through Angus selling shirts.

Bell’s Sports Centre

The futuristic-looking dome of Bell's Sports Centre under construction
The futuristic-looking dome of the building. Image: DC Thomson.

Bell’s Sports Centre under construction in February 1967.

The £225,000 fibreglass astrodome was the first in Scotland to provide all-weather facilities for athletics and recreation and opened in October 1968.

The project was financed by a gift from whisky magnate Arthur Kinmond Bell.

Friarton Nursery

children going down the chute at Friarton Nursery.
Going down the chute at Friarton Nursery. Image: DC Thomson.

Children on the chute at Friarton Nursery in Perth in November 1968.

Judging by his cap, the little boy at the front clearly had his eyes on a career as a police officer when he grew up, but what of these other children?

Friarton Nursery on Craigie Road opened in September 1946.

Muirton Park

The crowd at Muirton Park during the Aberdeen win. Image: DC Thomson.

A big crowd in the stand at Muirton Park in February 1969 where St Johnstone defeated Aberdeen 3-1 in the First Division.

Fred Aitken opened the scoring and Henry Hall got a double in a game watched by 6,311 fans including Tottenham Hotspur manager Bill Nicholson.

He was watching St Johnstone goalkeeper Derek Robertson.

The stadium had existed since 1924 and was the setting for a string of memorable performances both in domestic action and in European competition.

Yet, by the 1980s, it was decrepit and the club moved to McDiarmid Park in 1989.

  • ALL IMAGES IN THIS ARTICLE ARE COPYRIGHT OF DC THOMSON AND HAVE BEEN COLOURED USING ADVANCED AI. COLOUR REPRODUCTION MAY NOT BE 100% AUTHENTIC. UNAUTHORISED REPRODUCTION IS NOT PERMITTED.

