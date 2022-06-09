Never-before-seen pics of The Queen on her Silver Jubilee visit to Perth

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

These fascinating pictures capture The Queen’s Silver Jubilee visit to Perth in 1977.

These evocative images have been developed from negatives which have lain in DC Thomson’s East Kingsway archives for 45 years.

Our photographers were sent to cover the Silver Jubilee visit in May 1977 but only a handful of shots were used in the following day’s paper.

The rest were boxed up and filed away before being stumbled upon years later.

The Queen and Prince Philip were a fixture at many of Tayside and Fife’s most historic events for almost seven decades, occasions which will live long in the memory.

Back in May 1977 the royal couple captured the hearts of the people of Perth when they were welcomed by thousands of people in the High Street.

The Queen and Prince Philip were late for church because they spent so much time talking to the people who lined the route six deep before a visit to St John’s Kirk!

The Queen went down one side of the pavement and her husband the other and they chatted to the delighted masses for 25 minutes during the walkabout.

At the forefront of the cheering crowds were flag-waving children with a guard of honour formed by Perth Society of High Constables.

The bells of St John’s Kirk also rang out and the Carillion came to life through the expertise of Henry Neil, who was the head of music at Perth Academy.

The royal couple toured the ancient kirk, where 1,000 people were assembled, before they signed the visitors’ book and headed back outside to more cheering.

As the royal car moved off, the air was again filled with the sound of the Carillion proclaiming: “Will Ye No Come Back Again?”

The Queen and Prince Philip’s next stop was Bell’s Sports Centre.

A colourful scene greeted them with Brownies, Guides, Sea Cadets and other uniformed groups adding to the spectacle of flag-waving and cheering.

Pipe bands from Strathallan and Glenalmond schools welcomed the royal couple.

Provost Norman Renfrew greeted them at the door and introduced them to the town councillors on what was their first visit to the sports centre.

The Queen was hugely impressed by dozens of performers of all ages.

They held a demonstration of some of the sports and activities which were being practised in the centre including table tennis and weightlifting!

The royal couple planted a few trees on the lawn outside to hearty cheers before leaving to have lunch at Perth Technical College which was prepared by students.

The food rustled up by the students went down well with the royal visitors!

Then it was back to the car to head down the old A92 to Dundee where they would spend the afternoon and evening on the third day of their Scottish tour.

People from Perthshire turned out in force to wave them off.

They stood on grass verges in every village and burgh along the route to cheer them along following what remains an unforgettable visit 45 years ago.

For generations, Scots have been flocking to see Her Majesty when she visits and the reception back in 1977 proved the affection is by no means one-way!

She returned to Perth in 2012 to hand over the keys to the city – a status it was granted as part of her diamond jubilee celebrations.

Do let us know your own memories of these special occasions!

More like this:

The Queen has loved Scotland and Scots ever since she was a little girl

The Queen at 96: Remembering some of Her Majesty’s special visits to Tayside and Fife

Queen to get her car back (for a day) when iconic Dundee Rover stars in platinum jubilee rally