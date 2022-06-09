Never-before-seen pics of The Queen on her Silver Jubilee visit to Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Past Times

Never-before-seen pics of The Queen on her Silver Jubilee visit to Perth

These fascinating pictures capture The Queen's Silver Jubilee visit to Perth in 1977.
By Graeme Strachan
June 9 2022, 6.00am
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The Queen and Prince Philip made a memorable visit to Perth in May 1977.
The Queen and Prince Philip made a memorable visit to Perth in May 1977.

These fascinating pictures capture The Queen’s Silver Jubilee visit to Perth in 1977.

These evocative images have been developed from negatives which have lain in DC Thomson’s East Kingsway archives for 45 years.

Our photographers were sent to cover the Silver Jubilee visit in May 1977 but only a handful of shots were used in the following day’s paper.

The Queen speaks to a crowd of well-wishers during her trip to Perth in 1977.
The Queen speaks to a crowd of well-wishers during her trip to Perth in 1977.

The rest were boxed up and filed away before being stumbled upon years later.

The Queen and Prince Philip were a fixture at many of Tayside and Fife’s most historic events for almost seven decades, occasions which will live long in the memory.

The streets were packed with young and old people during the Silver Jubilee visit.
The streets were packed with young and old people during the Silver Jubilee visit.

Back in May 1977 the royal couple captured the hearts of the people of Perth when they were welcomed by thousands of people in the High Street.

The Queen and Prince Philip were late for church because they spent so much time talking to the people who lined the route six deep before a visit to St John’s Kirk!

The crowds turned out in force on what was the third day of the Silver Jubilee tour of Scotland.
The crowds turned out in force on what was the third day of the Silver Jubilee tour of Scotland.

The Queen went down one side of the pavement and her husband the other and they chatted to the delighted masses for 25 minutes during the walkabout.

At the forefront of the cheering crowds were flag-waving children with a guard of honour formed by Perth Society of High Constables.

Some of the members of the crowd who turned out in their thousands to greet the royal couple.

The bells of St John’s Kirk also rang out and the Carillion came to life through the expertise of Henry Neil, who was the head of music at Perth Academy.

The royal couple toured the ancient kirk, where 1,000 people were assembled, before they signed the visitors’ book and headed back outside to more cheering.

The royal couple look delighted as they receive the cheers of the crowd.
The royal couple look delighted as they receive the cheers of the crowd.

As the royal car moved off, the air was again filled with the sound of the Carillion proclaiming: “Will Ye No Come Back Again?

The Queen and Prince Philip’s next stop was Bell’s Sports Centre.

The Queen during her visit to the Bell's Sports Centre where she received a demonstration from youngsters.
The Queen during her visit to the Bell’s Sports Centre where she received a demonstration from youngsters.

A colourful scene greeted them with Brownies, Guides, Sea Cadets and other uniformed groups adding to the spectacle of flag-waving and cheering.

Pipe bands from Strathallan and Glenalmond schools welcomed the royal couple.

The royal couple were left hugely impressed by the action they witnessed on the gymnasium floor.
The royal couple were left hugely impressed by the action they witnessed on the gymnasium floor.

Provost Norman Renfrew greeted them at the door and introduced them to the town councillors on what was their first visit to the sports centre.

The Queen was hugely impressed by dozens of performers of all ages.

The royal couple at the Bell's Sports Centre on the third day of the Silver Jubilee Tour of Scotland.
The royal couple at the Bell’s Sports Centre on the third day of the Silver Jubilee Tour of Scotland.

They held a demonstration of some of the sports and activities which were being practised in the centre including table tennis and weightlifting!

The royal couple planted a few trees on the lawn outside to hearty cheers before leaving to have lunch at Perth Technical College which was prepared by students.

The Queen planting a tree in another photograph developed from negatives.
The Queen planting a tree in another photograph developed from negatives.

The food rustled up by the students went down well with the royal visitors!

Then it was back to the car to head down the old A92 to Dundee where they would spend the afternoon and evening on the third day of their Scottish tour.

Were you among the crowd when The Queen and Prince Philip visited Perth?

People from Perthshire turned out in force to wave them off.

They stood on grass verges in every village and burgh along the route to cheer them along following what remains an unforgettable visit 45 years ago.

The Silver Jubilee visit will never be forgotten by those who were there in 1977.

For generations, Scots have been flocking to see Her Majesty when she visits and the reception back in 1977 proved the affection is by no means one-way!

She returned to Perth in 2012 to hand over the keys to the city – a status it was granted as part of her diamond jubilee celebrations.

Do let us know your own memories of these special occasions!

More like this:

The Queen has loved Scotland and Scots ever since she was a little girl

The Queen at 96: Remembering some of Her Majesty’s special visits to Tayside and Fife

Queen to get her car back (for a day) when iconic Dundee Rover stars in platinum jubilee rally

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from The Courier Past Times team

More from The Courier