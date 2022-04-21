The Queen at 96: Remembering some of Her Majesty’s special visits to Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
The Queen at 96: Remembering some of Her Majesty’s special visits to Tayside and Fife

The Queen loves Scotland and has made some memorable visits to Courier Country during her 70 years on the throne.
By Graeme Strachan
April 21 2022, 11.45am Updated: April 21 2022, 12.28pm
Photo of Graeme Strachan
The Queen in Perth in 1977.
The Queen in Perth in 1977.

Her Majesty is the one great constant in British life and has been a fixture at many of Tayside and Fife’s most historic events in the past seven decades.

For generations, Scots have been flocking to see Her Majesty when she visits and the affection is by no means one-way.

But the earliest visit to Courier Country long preceded her reign as monarch.

As early as 1930, the young princess visited Webster’s Toy Shop, in Whitehall Crescent.

And at the height of the Second World War, in 1941, she accompanied her parents to a jute factory and met with the Civil Defence Force of Dundee.

To mark her 96th birthday we have opened up our archives to look back at some of those special moments in time which were captured by our photographers.

The Queen has strong ties with Scotland

Princess Elizabeth walks along the line inspecting female sea rangers in Dundee City Square during her 1946 visit.

Her mother was, of course, Scottish, while her sister Margaret was also born north of the border. As such, the-then Princess Elizabeth made several visits to Scotland before she acceded to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25.

In 1946, she visited Dundee to officially open Camperdown Park.

The Queen at Camperdown Works in 1955.

On February 6 1952, Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne at the age of just 25 following the death of her father King George VI.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Dundee on a royal visit in 1955 and thousands of people watched the Royal Yacht Britannia berth at King George Wharf.

The royal couple visited Camperdown Works which was for a time the world’s largest jute works, boasting 820 power looms, 150 hand looms and more than 5,000 workers.

The Queen dressed in protective clothing at Rothes Colliery with Mr Ronald W Parker, chairman of Scottish Divisional Coal Board, in June 1958.

Our third image finds Her Majesty on a visit to the Rothes Colliery in Fife in 1958.

Elizabeth became the first reigning monarch since George V in 1912 to go into a working pit – despite superstition saying it was unlucky for a woman to do so.

Pathe News followed the visit to the now-defunct colliery and described her outfit – white boiler suit and Wellington boots – as glamorous.

The Queen waves to the crowd below from the balcony at Dudhope Court in May 1969.

In 1969, she arrived by train to Dundee before visiting NCR and one of the city’s multi-storey blocks at Dudhope Court.

There were once 44 multis in Dundee which were a defining characteristic of the city before they became less popular and now only 11 remain.

She was welcomed by the Robbie family and waved from their balcony.

The Queen visits Forfar in October 1969.

Our next picture is also from 1969 and finds Her Majesty back on land!

She was in the county to open the Backwater Reservoir which supplies Dundee, the towns of Angus, as well as Coupar Angus, Blairgowrie and the Carse of Gowrie.

It would be 35 years until Her Majesty returned to visit Angus!

The Queen in Tay Street in Perth.

Our next image finds The Queen in Perth in 2012.

She returned to hand over the keys to the city – a status it was granted as part of her diamond jubilee celebrations.

She greeted huge crowds on what was a momentous day for Perth.

The Queen at Rosyth Dockyard.

The Queen is pictured at Rosyth Dockyard in Fife in 2014.

A bottle of whisky was smashed on the hull of the 65,000-tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth which was the first of two new Royal Navy aircraft carriers being built.

First Sea Lord Admiral George Zambellas said the ship was “fit for a Queen”.

Cheers for the royal couple in 2016.

Our final picture is from 2016 and finds The Queen and Prince Philip back in Dundee.

Their first stop was the Michelin tyre factory, including the training school and workshop, where apprentices demonstrated electrical testing, cutting, welding, lathing, milling and a robot cage.

Next up was a trip to the waterfront, where the Queen officially opened the Slessor gardens amid cheers from the crowd.

