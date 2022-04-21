The Queen at 96: Remembering some of Her Majesty’s special visits to Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen loves Scotland and has made some memorable visits to Courier Country during her 70 years on the throne.

Her Majesty is the one great constant in British life and has been a fixture at many of Tayside and Fife’s most historic events in the past seven decades.

For generations, Scots have been flocking to see Her Majesty when she visits and the affection is by no means one-way.

But the earliest visit to Courier Country long preceded her reign as monarch.

As early as 1930, the young princess visited Webster’s Toy Shop, in Whitehall Crescent.

And at the height of the Second World War, in 1941, she accompanied her parents to a jute factory and met with the Civil Defence Force of Dundee.

To mark her 96th birthday we have opened up our archives to look back at some of those special moments in time which were captured by our photographers.

The Queen has strong ties with Scotland

Her mother was, of course, Scottish, while her sister Margaret was also born north of the border. As such, the-then Princess Elizabeth made several visits to Scotland before she acceded to the throne in 1952 at the age of 25.

In 1946, she visited Dundee to officially open Camperdown Park.

On February 6 1952, Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne at the age of just 25 following the death of her father King George VI.

The Queen and Prince Philip visited Dundee on a royal visit in 1955 and thousands of people watched the Royal Yacht Britannia berth at King George Wharf.

The royal couple visited Camperdown Works which was for a time the world’s largest jute works, boasting 820 power looms, 150 hand looms and more than 5,000 workers.

Our third image finds Her Majesty on a visit to the Rothes Colliery in Fife in 1958.

Elizabeth became the first reigning monarch since George V in 1912 to go into a working pit – despite superstition saying it was unlucky for a woman to do so.

Pathe News followed the visit to the now-defunct colliery and described her outfit – white boiler suit and Wellington boots – as glamorous.

In 1969, she arrived by train to Dundee before visiting NCR and one of the city’s multi-storey blocks at Dudhope Court.

There were once 44 multis in Dundee which were a defining characteristic of the city before they became less popular and now only 11 remain.

She was welcomed by the Robbie family and waved from their balcony.

Our next picture is also from 1969 and finds Her Majesty back on land!

She was in the county to open the Backwater Reservoir which supplies Dundee, the towns of Angus, as well as Coupar Angus, Blairgowrie and the Carse of Gowrie.

It would be 35 years until Her Majesty returned to visit Angus!

Our next image finds The Queen in Perth in 2012.

She returned to hand over the keys to the city – a status it was granted as part of her diamond jubilee celebrations.

She greeted huge crowds on what was a momentous day for Perth.

The Queen is pictured at Rosyth Dockyard in Fife in 2014.

A bottle of whisky was smashed on the hull of the 65,000-tonne HMS Queen Elizabeth which was the first of two new Royal Navy aircraft carriers being built.

First Sea Lord Admiral George Zambellas said the ship was “fit for a Queen”.

Our final picture is from 2016 and finds The Queen and Prince Philip back in Dundee.

Their first stop was the Michelin tyre factory, including the training school and workshop, where apprentices demonstrated electrical testing, cutting, welding, lathing, milling and a robot cage.

Next up was a trip to the waterfront, where the Queen officially opened the Slessor gardens amid cheers from the crowd.