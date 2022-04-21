Obituary: Lindsay Cameron, Angus and Mearns vet, sports coach and health campaigner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Obituary: Lindsay Cameron, Angus and Mearns vet, sports coach and health campaigner

By Chris Ferguson
April 21 2022, 11.45am Updated: April 21 2022, 12.46pm
Former Brechin vet Lindsay Cameron.
Former Brechin vet Lindsay Cameron.

Lindsay Cameron, who served the communities of North Angus and the Mearns as a vet for nearly 30 years, has died aged 62.

He was also a founder member of Brechin Junior Rugby Club, a swimming coach and healthcare campaigner.

Lindsay was born in Dundee to motor mechanic James Cameron and his wife Margaret, a primary school teacher. The family lived in Mains Terrace, Dundee.

Early years

He was educated first at Clepington Primary School before moving up to Morgan Academy.

Throughout his school years, rugby was a great passion of Lindsay’s and he maintained his involvement with the sport throughout his life.

Lindsay went on to study at the Royal Dick School of Veterinary Medicine in Edinburgh and after he qualified, started work at a small animal practice in Perth Road, Dundee.

It was at the old Morgan Academy Rugby Club in Princes Street in the city in 1979 that Lindsay met his future wife, Alison, who was training to be a nurse.

Marriage

The couple married in 1986 and shortly after moved to Brampton in Cumbria where Lindsay began work in a mixed animal practice.

However, he had a yearning to return to Angus so in 1989 they moved to Brechin and Lindsay began work at Croft Veterinary Practice.

Career

He went on to own the practice and served the community until his retiral just over three years ago.

When his children, Catriona and Ewan were small, Lindsay was active in both swimming and rugby coaching in the town and also maintained his links with Morgan FP Rugby Club.

After he retired, Lindsay became a trustee of Brechin Healthcare Group. The charity works to support and promote community health and wellbeing in Brechin, Edzell and the Glens.

Hobbies

He enjoyed photography and was an active member of Brechin Photographic Society and loved taking his camera up the Angus Glens.

Lindsay and Alison were also members of the Sealed Knot Society, a large historical reenactment group which portrays 17th century battles all over Britain and Europe.

He was commanding officer of Colonel Hugh Fraser’s regiment and was senior powder master for the society.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

