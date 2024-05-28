Kevin Holt becomes latest Dundee United star to sign up for tilt at Premiership

Kevin Holt has become the latest Dundee United star to sign up for a tilt at the Premiership.

The centre-half played a crucial role in the Tangerines’ promotion-winning season, making 38 appearances and scoring eight goals.

The 31-year-old made up one half of effective central defensive partnerships with both Declan Gallagher and Ross Graham at varying points of the season.

Now he has been rewarded for his Championship displays with an extended contract, keeping him at the club until summer 2025.

After joining Craig Sibbald and Louis Moult in committing to the Tanginerines, Holt told their website: “I’m delighted to get this over the line. I had a great season last year and I’m excited to try and build on that in the Premiership.

“It’s a great changing room, with a brilliant coaching staff and there’s a feel-good factor around the place just now – these things made it an easy decision.

“It was really important for me to get back on the pitch before the end of the season and to do that on a special night for the club was unforgettable. I feel fully fit now and I just can’t wait to get back up and running after the summer!”

United boss Jim Goodwin couldn’t hide his delight at securing Holt for next season, saying: “Kevin had exactly the desired impact upon his arrival at the club, leading by example on the park and nurturing the younger players in the dressing room.

“He was one of several senior figures who could easily have received the captain’s armband last summer

“His defensive record throughout 2023/24; 15 clean sheets in 30 league appearances, speaks volumes about his importance to the side and retaining continuity in the backline will be hugely beneficial.

“With a wealth of Premiership experience under his belt, Kevin will continue to be a key figure around Tannadice next season.”