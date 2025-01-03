£200k Aston Martin among luxury cars, e-scooters and motorbikes seized by Tayside police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£200k Aston Martin among luxury cars, e-scooters and motorbikes seized by Tayside police

More than 500 vehicles were taken off the region's roads by cops in 2024.

By Neil Henderson
Aston Martin DBS.
An Aston Martin sports car worth up to £231,000 was among the vehicles seized by police in Tayside in 2024.

The Courier has obtained data showing hundreds of thousands of pounds’ worth of vehicles were taken off the region’s roads between January and October.

That included 42 BMWs, 36 Audis, 29 Mercedes, and two Jaguars.

Cars seized by police in Tayside also included four Alfa Romeos – one of them a model that sells for up to £80,000 new – and nine Land Rovers.

The most expensive motor on the list was an Aston Martin DBS, which costs between £195,000 and £231,000 new.

The luxury model was being driven uninsured and was later reclaimed by its owner.

Off-road motorbikes and e-bikes seized by police in Tayside

Officers also seized a range of motorbikes, e-scooters and off-road bikes.

Among them were a Kawasaki ZR1000, a White Knuckle 125 Sport and Triumph Street Tripple motorbikes.

A total of 561 vehicles were seized by Tayside officers in the first 10 months of 2024 under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

This gives police officers the power to seize and compound a vehicle being driven without insurance or a driving licence.

The number seized was more than double the 258 seized during the same period the previous year.

Of the vehicles seized, 220 were not claimed by their owners.

Some choose not to collect their vehicles to avoid the charges, which start at £192 for removal and then £26 each day it is held in storage.

If the vehicle goes unclaimed, it can be sold at auction or scrapped by Police Scotland.

Hundreds of cars are seized or recovered by police every year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Between January and October, Tayside Division sold 17 vehicles at auction – the lowest for just £180.

This included a Jaguar XF Portfolio, which costs between £35,000 and £48,000 to buy new depending on the model.

That vehicle sold for just £1,510.

Other vehicles sold off included a Land Rover Freelander and a Suron off-road motorbike.

A force spokesperson said: “Any seized or recovered vehicle, which is not claimed by the registered keeper, will be sold at auction.

“Any remaining amount, once the required fees are paid, is used to support public funding towards Police Scotland.”

Conversation