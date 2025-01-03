£200k Aston Martin among luxury cars, e-scooters and motorbikes seized by Tayside police

An Aston Martin sports car worth up to £231,000 was among the vehicles seized by police in Tayside in 2024.

The Courier has obtained data showing hundreds of thousands of pounds’ worth of vehicles were taken off the region’s roads between January and October.

That included 42 BMWs, 36 Audis, 29 Mercedes, and two Jaguars.

Cars seized by police in Tayside also included four Alfa Romeos – one of them a model that sells for up to £80,000 new – and nine Land Rovers.

The most expensive motor on the list was an Aston Martin DBS, which costs between £195,000 and £231,000 new.

The luxury model was being driven uninsured and was later reclaimed by its owner.

Off-road motorbikes and e-bikes seized by police in Tayside

Officers also seized a range of motorbikes, e-scooters and off-road bikes.

Among them were a Kawasaki ZR1000, a White Knuckle 125 Sport and Triumph Street Tripple motorbikes.

A total of 561 vehicles were seized by Tayside officers in the first 10 months of 2024 under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

This gives police officers the power to seize and compound a vehicle being driven without insurance or a driving licence.

The number seized was more than double the 258 seized during the same period the previous year.

Of the vehicles seized, 220 were not claimed by their owners.

Some choose not to collect their vehicles to avoid the charges, which start at £192 for removal and then £26 each day it is held in storage.

If the vehicle goes unclaimed, it can be sold at auction or scrapped by Police Scotland.

Between January and October, Tayside Division sold 17 vehicles at auction – the lowest for just £180.

This included a Jaguar XF Portfolio, which costs between £35,000 and £48,000 to buy new depending on the model.

That vehicle sold for just £1,510.

Other vehicles sold off included a Land Rover Freelander and a Suron off-road motorbike.

A force spokesperson said: “Any seized or recovered vehicle, which is not claimed by the registered keeper, will be sold at auction.

“Any remaining amount, once the required fees are paid, is used to support public funding towards Police Scotland.”