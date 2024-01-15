Limousine, forklift, off-road bikes and scooters among vehicles seized by police in Tayside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Limousine, forklift, off-road bikes and scooters among vehicles seized by police in Tayside

Luxury motors were also among more than 250 vehicles taken off the region's roads in 2023.

By Neil Henderson
Police seized more than 250 vehicles in Tayside in 2023. Image: Phil Hannah
Police seized more than 250 vehicles in Tayside in 2023. Image: Phil Hannah

A limousine, a forklift, off-road bikes and scooters were among more than 250 vehicles seized by police in Tayside in 2023.

Data obtained by The Courier shows hundreds of thousands of pounds’ worth of vehicles were taken off the region’s roads in the first 10 months of the year.

That included 12 Mercedes, 20 BMWs, two Jaguars – including a model that sells for nearly £60,000 new – and five Range Rovers.

But the list also included a limousine of an unknown make.

Vehicles seized in Tayside due to no insurance or licence

Perhaps the most unusual vehicle seized by officers was a Manitou Telehandler – a specialist 4×4 forklift.

Officers also seized at least two off-road quadbikes, an adult’s motorised Go Ped scooter and a Spyder moped.

The cars were seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

This gives police officers the power to seize and compound a vehicle being driven without insurance or a driving licence.

A quadbike in Kirkton, similar to one seized by police in Tayside. Image: DC Thomson

A total of 258 vehicles were seized by police in Tayside in the first 10 months of 2023, down from 472 for the same period the previous year.

Of the vehicles seized, 97 were not claimed back by their owners.

Some choose not to collect their vehicles to avoid the charges, which start at £190 for removal and then £25 each day it is held in storage.

Seized Tayside vehicles sold at auction or scrapped

If the vehicle goes unclaimed, it can be sold on at auction or scrapped by Police Scotland.

Between January and October, Tayside Division sold 10 vehicles at auction – all for less than £1,000.

This included a Mercedes Vito van, which costs between £18,000 and £32,000 to buy new depending on the model.

That vehicle sold for just £708.

Other vehicles sold off included a Range Rover Sport and a Triumph Street motorbike.

UK driving licence
Cars being driven without a licence or insurance can be taken off the road. Image: Shutterstock

The force made a total of just under £6,500 from selling vehicles this way.

The rest of the unclaimed vehicles were scrapped.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Any seized or recovered vehicle, which is not claimed by the registered keeper, will be sold at auction.

“Any remaining amount, once the required fees are paid, is used to support public funding towards Police Scotland.”

Off-road bikes and e-bikes were among the vehicles seized by police in Fife.

More from Dundee

Dundee University professor Professor Angela Daly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Dundee expert expresses concern over how easily 3D gun can be printed
Rowland Reilly. Image: Police Scotland.
Dundee victim slams sentence for Royal Marine historic child sex attacker
Mark Edwards, Graham Cameron and Andrew McCallum of Höfn Coffee. Image: Graham Cameron
Opening date set for new Dundee city centre coffee shop
Disruption on the Tay Road Bridge
Dundee Women's Festival could face legal action over campaign group's controversial exclusion
5
Gladiators ref John Anderson pictured in 1996. Image: ITV/Shutterstock
John Anderson: Gladiators fans recall glory days of ref who lived in Fife and…
Dundee gym owner Sheli plays Sabre in the rebooted Gladiators series. Image: BBC iPlayer
Dundee gym owner Sheli McCoy compared to Gladiators legend by fans as viewing figures…
Yellow warning for snow and ice across Tayside and Fife
Tayside and Fife set for snow and ice after Met Office issue yellow warning
2
Dundee Gladiator Sabre with host Bradley Walsh and Dunfermline contestant Kerry. Image: BBC iPlayer
Fife dog-walker Kerry comes up against Dundee gym owner Sheli on Gladiators as TV…
Bus stop deliberately set on fire on Dura Street
Police launch probe after bus stop and garage set ablaze in Dundee
CR0044396, Isla Glen, Dundee, The Dundee Model Boat Club are looking for volunteers in their efforts to clear the Swannie Ponds of weeds. This has been an issue for years according to committee member, Niall Thomas. However, they're hoping with some extra work they could make it a more manageable issue. Picture shows; the boating pond where there is a major weed issue. Tuesday 15th August, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
5 Dundee areas set to benefit from £105k investment as council looks to attract…

Conversation