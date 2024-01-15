E-bikes, off-road motors and luxury cars among vehicles seized by Fife police

Off-road bikes, e-bikes and luxury cars were among the vehicles seized by Fife police officers in 2023.

Data revealed by the force to The Courier shows nearly 200 vehicles were impounded by officers in the kingdom between January and October.

That included 16 BMWs, three Land Rovers and eight Mercedes-Benz models – some of which are worth more than £70,000 bought new.

Cops also seized six off-road dirt bikes, two pit bikes, a trials bike and three e-bikes.

The data covers vehicles seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

This gives police officers the power to seize a vehicle being driven without insurance or a driving licence.

A total of 198 vehicles were seized by police in the first 10 months of 2023, down from 228 during the same period the previous year.

60 seized and unclaimed Fife vehicles sold or scrapped by police

Of those, drivers failed to claim back 60 vehicles this year.

Some choose not to collect their vehicle to avoid the charges, which start at £190 for removal and then £25 each day it is held in storage.

If the vehicle goes unclaimed, it can be sold at auction or scrapped by Police Scotland.

One of the vehicles sold at auction by the force this year was a Land Rover Discovery, which costs between £60,000 and £77,000 to buy new depending on the model.

It sold for just £2,800.

Fife Division made a total of £17,140 from selling vehicles in this way between January and October – with some selling for as little as £100.

The remaining unclaimed vehicles were scrapped.

A force spokesperson said: “Any seized or recovered vehicle, which is not claimed by the registered keeper, will be sold at auction.

“Any remaining amount, once the required fees are paid, is used to support public funding towards Police Scotland.”

In Tayside, vehicles seized included a limousine and a 4×4 forklift.