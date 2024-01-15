Dundee expert expresses concern over how easily 3D gun can be printed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee expert expresses concern over how easily 3D gun can be printed

Professor Angela Daly discussed how 3D printing technology could be misused by criminals.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee University professor Professor Angela Daly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Professor Angela Daly. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Criminals could find templates online to print a 3D gun with relative ease, one Dundee expert has said.

But Professor Angela Daly said the current technology available to consumers means such weapons may pose more risk to the person firing them.

The Dundee University academic was speaking after it was revealed police seized a 3D firearm in Tayside in May last year.

Police Scotland confirmed two such weapons had been identified, with the second recovered in Argyll and Bute.

3D printed gun stock image.
A 3D printed gun. Image: Flickr/NoDerivs 2.0 Generic

Prof Daly, a legal academic and expert in the regulation of digital technology, has published research on 3D printed weapons.

While producing such a weapon with a three-dimensional printer requires some skill, experts say it can be done with relative ease.

How easily could someone print a 3D gun?

In 2013, one US-based website attracted controversy after publishing plans which would allow anyone with a desktop 3D printer to produce one of the firearms.

Basic 3D printers can be bought online for less than £400, with more advanced machines costing as much as £20,000.

Prof Daly said: “There are files available online, not even in particularly inaccessible places.

“There are many different kinds of 3D printing technologies. There are very advanced technologies but they remain quite expensive.

Prof Daly says the current technology available to consumers has limited functionality. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“The 3D printers orientated at the consumer market don’t have amazing functionality, but it is improving.

“There have been issues with 3D printed guns blowing up in the face of the [person firing it].

“But the prices have come down, and that’s the point at which it becomes more concerning about the possibility of using more widely available machines to make gun parts.”

If more cases begin to emerge, Prof Daly said it will be important for the public to be given more details to understand the risk.

3D weapons can be made from plastic, powder or resin. Image: Shutterstock.

She told The Courier: “One question I always have when it comes to reports of police finding 3D printed guns is how they did they know where to look in the first place?

“Are they finding them because they are looking for them, or are they looking for drugs or stolen property and finding them?

“That raises questions about those who, if they exist, could be doing it under the radar.”

Black market guns easier to obtain

But Prof Daly cautioned that anyone looking to obtain a firearm illegally could, she believes, still buy a traditional gun more easily on the black market.

The police are also able to monitor the technology, she said, and could do so during the general monitoring of illegal activities already taking place online.

Owning or producing a 3D printed weapon is illegal in the UK and controlled under existing firearms legislation.

Prof Daly said: “The police can and do monitor these activities online.

“It will be in the same way they monitor other illegal behaviour, particularly when it comes to serious crime, terrorism and so on.

“I would imagine 3D printed guns and files are monitored in that way as well.”

