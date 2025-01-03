Court orders destruction of ‘XL Bullies’ after Dundee dog fight

A sheriff has ordered the destruction of two unregistered XL bully-type dogs involved in a chaotic attack in Dundee.

The dogs – Rocky and Hooch – repeatedly bit each other during wild scenes at Cardross Place on May 25, 2024.

Hooch’s owner, 54-year-old Tamara Stewart, was taken into custody at Dundee Sheriff Court after previously admitting being in charge of the dogs while they were “dangerously out of control”.

The Crown Office lodged a destruction order for both dogs.

A damning assessment from the kennels in which they have been housed since, stated it would “take a very brave and foolish person to release the dog back into society”.

No opposition to destruction order

The court was told how Stewart and neighbour Kenneth Valentine tried to separate the dogs as they were fighting.

Mr Valentine was scratched and suffered an injury to his wrist.

Stewart, of Court Street North, admitted allowing the dogs to be dangerously out of control by fighting with each other and failing to control them.

A report had previously been ordered on Stewart but she was brought into custody after failing to attend court and an appointment with social workers.

Prosecutors previously accepted a not guilty plea by Liana Drapajlo, the 37-year-old owner of Rocky.

Ms Drapajlo appeared anxious as she viewed Stewart’s court appearance from the public gallery.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said he did not oppose the destruction order on Stewart’s behalf.

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “It seems as if, given the position taken by the Crown regarding destruction of the dogs and given there is no opposition, taken in a responsible manner, I will order the destruction of both dogs.

“It would seem to me that’s a substantial penalty and I will mitigate the other penalty accordingly.”

A visibly emotional Stewart was fined a total of £270.

Riot police

The Courier previously reported how riot police were called to the scene to break up the fight between the two dogs.

One witness told us at the time: “It was scary scenes.

“This could have ended in an absolute tragedy”.

Another resident said: “It was mayhem.

“When police arrived, we were told to get back inside our homes.”

Following the incident, Police Scotland confirmed two women had been arrested and the dogs had been taken into kennels.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.