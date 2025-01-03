Court orders destruction of ‘XL Bullies’ after Dundee dog fight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Court orders destruction of ‘XL Bullies’ after Dundee dog fight

The dogs – named Rocky and Hooch – repeatedly bit each other during wild scenes at Cardross Place on May 25 2024.

By Ciaran Shanks
Rocky and Hooch
Rocky and Hooch were kept in kennels following the incident in May 2024. Images: Crown Office

A sheriff has ordered the destruction of two unregistered XL bully-type dogs involved in a chaotic attack in Dundee.

The dogs – Rocky and Hooch – repeatedly bit each other during wild scenes at Cardross Place on May 25, 2024.

Hooch’s owner, 54-year-old Tamara Stewart, was taken into custody at Dundee Sheriff Court after previously admitting being in charge of the dogs while they were “dangerously out of control”.

The Crown Office lodged a destruction order for both dogs.

A damning assessment from the kennels in which they have been housed since, stated it would “take a very brave and foolish person to release the dog back into society”.

No opposition to destruction order

The court was told how Stewart and neighbour Kenneth Valentine tried to separate the dogs as they were fighting.

Mr Valentine was scratched and suffered an injury to his wrist.

Stewart, of Court Street North, admitted allowing the dogs to be dangerously out of control by fighting with each other and failing to control them.

Rocky the Bully-type dog
Rocky will be destroyed after damning assessment. Image: Crown Office
Hooch has been kept in kennels following the incident. Image: Crown Office

A report had previously been ordered on Stewart but she was brought into custody after failing to attend court and an appointment with social workers.

Prosecutors previously accepted a not guilty plea by Liana Drapajlo, the 37-year-old owner of Rocky.

Ms Drapajlo appeared anxious as she viewed Stewart’s court appearance from the public gallery.

Solicitor Scott Norrie said he did not oppose the destruction order on Stewart’s behalf.

Sheriff John Rafferty said: “It seems as if, given the position taken by the Crown regarding destruction of the dogs and given there is no opposition, taken in a responsible manner, I will order the destruction of both dogs.

“It would seem to me that’s a substantial penalty and I will mitigate the other penalty accordingly.”

A visibly emotional Stewart was fined a total of £270.

Riot police

The Courier previously reported how riot police were called to the scene to break up the fight between the two dogs.

Police in Cardross Place.

One witness told us at the time: “It was scary scenes.

“This could have ended in an absolute tragedy”.

Another resident said: “It was mayhem.

“When police arrived, we were told to get back inside our homes.”

Following the incident, Police Scotland confirmed two women had been arrested and the dogs had been taken into kennels.

