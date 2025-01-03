£179k sports car and e-bikes among nearly 300 vehicles seized by Fife police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
£179k sports car and e-bikes among nearly 300 vehicles seized by Fife police

Fife Division raised more than £60,000 selling off vehicles seized from drivers.

By Neil Henderson
A Maserati Granturismo Sport, similar to the one seized in Fife. Image: Shutterstock
Luxury cars and e-bikes were among hundreds of vehicles seized by police in Fife in 2024.

Data obtained by The Courier shows nearly 300 vehicles were impounded by officers in the kingdom between January and October.

That included 25 BMWs, 21 Audis, four Land Rovers and eight Mercedes-Benz models – some of which are worth more than £70,000 bought new.

The most expensive vehicle seized in Fife was a Maserati Granturismo Sport, which costs between £166,000 and £179,000 new.

Cops also seized 22 two-wheeled vehicles including off-road dirt bikes, pit bikes, e-bikes and motorcycles.

Rise in vehicles seized from drivers in Fife

The data covers vehicles seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

This gives police officers the power to seize a vehicle being driven without insurance or a driving licence.

The number seized in 2024 was up from 198 during the same period the previous year.

Of the vehicles seized by officers, 144 were not claimed by their owners.

Some choose not to collect their vehicle to avoid the charges, which start at £192 for removal and then £26 each day it is held in storage.

The cost of having the vehicle disposed of is £96.

If the vehicle goes unclaimed, it can be sold at auction or scrapped by Police Scotland.

Hundreds of cars are seized or recovered by police every year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Nineteen of the vehicles went to auction, including the Maserati, which sold for the knockdown price of just £19,310.

Meanwhile, a Mercedes G350, which can cost up to £94,000 new depending on the model, was auctioned off for £29,710.

Fife Division made a total of £60,250 from selling vehicles in this way between January and October – with some selling for as little as £140.

The remaining unclaimed vehicles – more than 120 of them – were scrapped.

A force spokesperson said: “Any seized or recovered vehicle, which is not claimed by the registered keeper, will be sold at auction.

“Any remaining amount, once the required fees are paid, is used to support public funding towards Police Scotland.”

