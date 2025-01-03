Concerns grow for man, 31, missing from Kirkcaldy

Concerns are growing for a man missing from Kirkcaldy.

Stewart Munnoch, 31, was last seen around 7.25pm on Thursday in the Lansbury Street area of the town.

He is described as white, around 5ft 8 inches in height, and of medium build.

He has short brown hair and green eyes.

Stewart could be travelling in a silver BMW

Police say Stewart may be travelling by car in his silver BMW 320D with the registration number NU57 VYH.

Inspector Andy Kirk said: “It is very unlike Stewart not to be in touch with his family and friends, and our concern is growing.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have seen Stewart or has any information about where he may be to get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland quoting incident number 2599 of January 2.