Who is expected to be in charge for Dunfermline Athletic’s trip to face Partick Thistle?

Negotiations are on-going over a move to make Kelty Hearts boss Michael Tidser the new Pars manager.

By Iain Collin
Kelty Hearts boss Michael Tidser.
A deal to make Kelty Hearts boss Michael Tidser (left) the new Dunfermline manager has not yet been complete. Image: SNS.

Dunfermline look set to face Partick Thistle without a new manager in charge.

Youth boss John McLaughlan, who steered the Pars to a battling 3-3 draw with rivals Falkirk last Friday, is poised to lead the team again at Firhill.

It is understood the former Celtic, Livingston and Hearts coach took training on Thursday as discussions continue surrounding the appointment of Kelty Hearts manager Michael Tidser.

John McLaughlan during the warm-up ahead of Dunfermline Athletic's 3-3 draw with Falkirk.
Interim boss John McLaughlan took charge of Dunfermline’s 3-3 draw with Falkirk. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

Unless things develop quickly, it seems the caretaker will be at the helm once more for the trip to Glasgow on Saturday.

McLaughlan had initially only been asked to take charge for the one match in the wake of James McPake’s sacking.

And he revealed last Friday he had a family holiday to the Canary Islands booked for this week.

He was scheduled to fly out to Lanzarote on Thursday but now looks to have put that on hold to again help out with first-team duties.

Agreement

Dunfermline axed McPake two days before Christmas after two and a half years at the helm.

And Tidser has been identified as the man the East End Park outfit want as his replacement.

However, with personal terms apparently agreed, there remains work to do in agreeing a compensation deal with Kelty.

As things stand, McLaughlan is expected to carry out media duties on Friday, with time running out for an agreement freeing Tidser to take control of the Fifers.

