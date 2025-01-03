Fife man in Taser standoff after sending gun photo to partner

A Fife man was in a Taser stand-off with police after leaving his ex-girlfriend terrified by sending her a photo of a gun.

Ryan Gillies, who breached strict court orders to leave the woman alone, had brandished a door at officers after knocking it off its hinges.

Gillies, who had been “drinking every day” at the time, was locked up for 16 months.

A sheriff at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court told the offender – who earlier this year kicked off at court staff – he would be failing in his public duty if he did not jail him.

Gun snap

Prosecutor Amy Robertson said the accused and complainer were in a short-term relationship and shortly after they split up, she received a WhatsApp message.

It contained a photograph of a black firearm in a holster and the woman could identify Gillie’s shoes in-shot.

The photograph was accompanied by the message: “Couldn’t even find it.”

She was aware police had previously executed a search warrant in relation to potential possession of a firearm but did not find anything.

The woman contacted police and forwarded the picture.

No firearm has ever been recovered.

Taser tantrum

Ms Robertson said Gillies breached bail conditions forbidding contact with the woman on October 31 and November 23.

On the second occasion, she told him to leave her alone and police were provided with more screenshots.

Officers arrived to arrest Gillies on November 27 but he lunged at police, then hid in a bedroom.

While police were trying to force their way in, Gillies shouted, “see what happens” and slammed the bedroom door so forcefully it fell off its hinges.

When he tried to pick it up and use it as a weapon Tasers were pointed at Gillies, who replied: “You better keep those red dots on me.”

The standoff lasted 45 seconds until he calmed down.

Admissions

Gillies, 27, of Cowdenbeath but on remand since November 28, was brought from prison to court and admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on July 7 by sending the gun WhatsApp, breaching bail and obstructing police on November 27.

He also admitted breaching an 80-hour community payback order imposed in May at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when he shouted, swore, adopted an aggressive stance, made offensive remarks and challenged court staff.

He has only managed to complete six hours.

Defending, solicitor Alexandra Philp said her client has mental health issues and believes he has undiagnosed Asperger’s.

The father-of-two is now with a different partner, who is pregnant.

She said: “He’s also suffered from various substance misuse and addictions, particularly alcohol.

“At the time, he was drinking every day. It became quite problematic.”

Accused remembered by sheriff

In total, Sheriff Mark Allan jailed Gillies for 16 months and made a non-harassment order for three years.

He had deliberated over a social work report and a “well-written and emotive” letter written by Gillies but labelled the gun photograph crime a “particularly serious Section 38 offence.”

Sheriff Allan said: “I remember you from the summer – you were involved in an incident which forms one of these complaints.

“I remember you because you were pretty fortunate to be placed on that order.

“Notwithstanding your repeated failures in the past and your significant criminal record, the interests of justice required that I gave you an opportunity to perform a community order.

“You’ve left me with no alternative. That’s my job – I’d be failing my public duty if I didn’t do what I’m going to do.

“I have absolutely given considerable thought to this but the fact of the matter is there is no alternative in my view than the imposition of a custodial sentence.

“I hope when you are released from this sentence, you are going to approach life differently.”

