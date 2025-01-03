Fife man in Taser standoff after sending gun photo to partner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Fife man in Taser standoff after sending gun photo to partner

Ryan Gillies breached bail conditions and tried to used a door as a weapon when police came to arrest him.

By Ross Gardiner
More Police officers in Fife now being trained to use tasers.
Gillies brandished a door at officers as they pointed Tasers at him. Image: PA

A Fife man was in a Taser stand-off with police after leaving his ex-girlfriend terrified by sending her a photo of a gun.

Ryan Gillies, who breached strict court orders to leave the woman alone, had brandished a door at officers after knocking it off its hinges.

Gillies, who had been “drinking every day” at the time, was locked up for 16 months.

A sheriff at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court told the offender – who earlier this year kicked off at court staff – he would be failing in his public duty if he did not jail him.

Gun snap

Prosecutor Amy Robertson said the accused and complainer were in a short-term relationship and shortly after they split up, she received a WhatsApp message.

It contained a photograph of a black firearm in a holster and the woman could identify Gillie’s shoes in-shot.

The photograph was accompanied by the message: “Couldn’t even find it.”

She was aware police had previously executed a search warrant in relation to potential possession of a firearm but did not find anything.

The woman contacted police and forwarded the picture.

No firearm has ever been recovered.

Taser tantrum

Ms Robertson said Gillies breached bail conditions forbidding contact with the woman on October 31 and November 23.

On the second occasion, she told him to leave her alone and police were provided with more screenshots.

Officers arrived to arrest Gillies on November 27 but he lunged at police, then hid in a bedroom.

While police were trying to force their way in, Gillies shouted, “see what happens” and slammed the bedroom door so forcefully it fell off its hinges.

When he tried to pick it up and use it as a weapon Tasers were pointed at Gillies, who replied: “You better keep those red dots on me.”

The standoff lasted 45 seconds until he calmed down.

Admissions

Gillies, 27, of Cowdenbeath but on remand since November 28, was brought from prison to court and admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner on July 7 by sending the gun WhatsApp, breaching bail and obstructing police on November 27.

He also admitted breaching an 80-hour community payback order imposed in May at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court when he shouted, swore, adopted an aggressive stance, made offensive remarks and challenged court staff.

He has only managed to complete six hours.

Defending, solicitor Alexandra Philp said her client has mental health issues and believes he has undiagnosed Asperger’s.

The father-of-two is now with a different partner, who is pregnant.

She said: “He’s also suffered from various substance misuse and addictions, particularly alcohol.

“At the time, he was drinking every day. It became quite problematic.”

Accused remembered by sheriff

In total, Sheriff Mark Allan jailed Gillies for 16 months and made a non-harassment order for three years.

He had deliberated over a social work report and a “well-written and emotive” letter written by Gillies but labelled the gun photograph crime a “particularly serious Section 38 offence.”

Sheriff Allan said: “I remember you from the summer – you were involved in an incident which forms one of these complaints.

“I remember you because you were pretty fortunate to be placed on that order.

“Notwithstanding your repeated failures in the past and your significant criminal record, the interests of justice required that I gave you an opportunity to perform a community order.

“You’ve left me with no alternative. That’s my job – I’d be failing my public duty if I didn’t do what I’m going to do.

“I have absolutely given considerable thought to this but the fact of the matter is there is no alternative in my view than the imposition of a custodial sentence.

“I hope when you are released from this sentence, you are going to approach life differently.”

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.

