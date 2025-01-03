Perth community bands together in attempt to buy ‘integral’ church and hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth community bands together in attempt to buy ‘integral’ church and hall

The Craigie Community Group is hoping to purchase the multi-use building before it is too late.

By Lucy Scarlett
Seven members from the Craigie Community Group stand outside the church.
Craigie Community Group is determined to save the church and hall. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

A Perth community has launched a bid to buy an “integral” church and hall after it hit the market.

Craigie Church and Hall was put up for sale in November 2024 for offers over £245,000.

Locals are now rallying together to buy the building before the sale closing date on January 8.

The Craigie Community Group was formed in May 2023 after residents heard the church would be put on the market.

‘Pressure’ on community to buy back the church

The group hope to purchase the building under the Community Right to Buy Scheme.

A spokesperson for the Craigie group said: “We are in communication with the Scottish Land Fund and have made enquiries regarding other Lottery and local funding that would be available to us.

“We are confident there is funding available to make this a successful and sustainable project.

Rachael Devine is part of the group in a bid to buy the building. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“There is a significant amount of work required for an application under this scheme.

“The church and hall appearing on the open market in November 2024, much earlier than we had anticipated, has resulted in a lot of pressure on the group to make the application sooner than we had planned for.

“There has now been a closing date on the sale of the church set for the 8th of
January 2025 which has further increased the difficulty for us.

“However, we are still working hard to make our application count with the hope that this building can be retained as a community space in the heart of Craigie.

Local primary school ‘regular users’ of the church hall

“Craigie Church and hall has been an integral part of the Craigie community for decades with lots of local groups and Craigie Primary School being regular users of the space over the years.”

The church hall is currently used for social, recreational and sporting purposes which the group wants to continue.

Church of Scotland sign.
The Church of Scotland has put the building on the market. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Craigie Primary School frequently use the space for activities and assemblies.

Signatures are currently being collected from those in the Craigie area.

Petition sheets are available to sign at The Craigie Corner Shop and the Abbotsford Lounge Bar.

‘Financial pressures’ for Church of Scotland

Speaking to The Courier in November 2024, a spokesperson for The Church of Scotland said: “Craigie Church in Perth has recently come onto the market.

“This is in line with the Presbytery Mission Plan which stated that it should be disposed of by the end of 2025 at the latest.

“This is in recognition of the fact that the Church of Scotland requires to release some of its estate in light of the financial challenges it is facing, along with the shortage of ministers.

“It has been widely known within the congregation and the community that the building would be going on the market at some point.

“The kirk session will carefully consider all offers, in consultation with the general trustees, and it is expected that a decision will not be made until early next year.”

Conversation