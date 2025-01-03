Perth community bands together in attempt to buy ‘integral’ church and hall

A Perth community has launched a bid to buy an “integral” church and hall after it hit the market.

Craigie Church and Hall was put up for sale in November 2024 for offers over £245,000.

Locals are now rallying together to buy the building before the sale closing date on January 8.

The Craigie Community Group was formed in May 2023 after residents heard the church would be put on the market.

‘Pressure’ on community to buy back the church

The group hope to purchase the building under the Community Right to Buy Scheme.

A spokesperson for the Craigie group said: “We are in communication with the Scottish Land Fund and have made enquiries regarding other Lottery and local funding that would be available to us.

“We are confident there is funding available to make this a successful and sustainable project.

“There is a significant amount of work required for an application under this scheme.

“The church and hall appearing on the open market in November 2024, much earlier than we had anticipated, has resulted in a lot of pressure on the group to make the application sooner than we had planned for.

“There has now been a closing date on the sale of the church set for the 8th of

January 2025 which has further increased the difficulty for us.

“However, we are still working hard to make our application count with the hope that this building can be retained as a community space in the heart of Craigie.

Local primary school ‘regular users’ of the church hall

“Craigie Church and hall has been an integral part of the Craigie community for decades with lots of local groups and Craigie Primary School being regular users of the space over the years.”

The church hall is currently used for social, recreational and sporting purposes which the group wants to continue.

Craigie Primary School frequently use the space for activities and assemblies.

Signatures are currently being collected from those in the Craigie area.

Petition sheets are available to sign at The Craigie Corner Shop and the Abbotsford Lounge Bar.

‘Financial pressures’ for Church of Scotland

Speaking to The Courier in November 2024, a spokesperson for The Church of Scotland said: “Craigie Church in Perth has recently come onto the market.

“This is in line with the Presbytery Mission Plan which stated that it should be disposed of by the end of 2025 at the latest.

“This is in recognition of the fact that the Church of Scotland requires to release some of its estate in light of the financial challenges it is facing, along with the shortage of ministers.

“It has been widely known within the congregation and the community that the building would be going on the market at some point.

“The kirk session will carefully consider all offers, in consultation with the general trustees, and it is expected that a decision will not be made until early next year.”