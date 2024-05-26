Riot police descend on Dundee street to break up fighting XL Bullies as locals say incident ‘could have ended in tragedy’

Riot police descended on a Dundee street last night to break up a fight between two XL Bullies.

Two women have been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act and two dogs ‘removed to kennels’ following the alleged incident on Cardross Place last night.

The dogs are understood to be XL Bullies, which are officially a banned breed – meaning owners are required to follow strict rules.

Residents have described seeing a woman covered in blood as riot police descended on the street on Saturday.

One neighbour claims they were told by police to go inside their homes after they spotted a woman “covered in blood”.

Another man, who did not wish to be named, claimed he saw a young child trying to separate two dogs who started fighting.

He told The Courier: “It was scary scenes that unfolded here on Saturday night.

“A child was trying to help separate these two XL Bully-style dogs, he was hysterical.

“This could have ended in an absolute tragedy.

“One woman’s jacket turned red with blood as she tried to separate these dogs.”

Two charged over ‘XL Bully fight’ in Dundee

Another local said it was “mayhem” before police arrived.

He said: “It was mayhem. It was literally like a scene from Shameless.

“When the police arrived we were told to get back inside our homes.

“It’s scary what went down here on Saturday.

“It could have ended in a tragedy.

“We’ve got elderly folk living here who are too scared to go out now.”

Police Scotland confirmed the animals are now in kennels and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.30pm on Saturday, May 25, to a report of two dogs fighting in the Cardross Place area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and two women, aged 53 and 36, were charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The dogs were removed to kennels.”