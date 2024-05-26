Riot police descend on Dundee street to break up fighting XL Bullies as locals say incident ‘could have ended in tragedy’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Riot police descend on Dundee street to break up fighting XL Bullies as locals say incident ‘could have ended in tragedy’

Two women have been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

Police descended on a Dundee street after a fight between two XL Bullies. Image: Supplied/ Shutterstock
By James Simpson

Riot police descended on a Dundee street last night to break up a fight between two XL Bullies.

Two women have been charged under the Dangerous Dogs Act and two dogs ‘removed to kennels’ following the alleged incident on Cardross Place last night.

The dogs are understood to be XL Bullies, which are officially a banned breed – meaning owners are required to follow strict rules.

Police at Cardross Place in Dundee following reports of two XL Bullies fighting in the street.
An XL Bully.
Residents have described seeing a woman covered in blood as riot police descended on the street on Saturday.

One neighbour claims they were told by police to go inside their homes after they spotted a woman “covered in blood”.

Another man, who did not wish to be named, claimed he saw a young child trying to separate two dogs who started fighting.

He told The Courier: “It was scary scenes that unfolded here on Saturday night.

“A child was trying to help separate these two XL Bully-style dogs, he was hysterical.

“This could have ended in an absolute tragedy.

“One woman’s jacket turned red with blood as she tried to separate these dogs.”

Two charged over ‘XL Bully fight’ in Dundee

Another local said it was “mayhem” before police arrived.

He said: “It was mayhem. It was literally like a scene from Shameless.

“When the police arrived we were told to get back inside our homes.

“It’s scary what went down here on Saturday.

“It could have ended in a tragedy.

“We’ve got elderly folk living here who are too scared to go out now.”

Police Scotland confirmed the animals are now in kennels and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We were called around 6.30pm on Saturday, May 25, to a report of two dogs fighting in the Cardross Place area of Dundee.

“Officers attended and two women, aged 53 and 36, were charged in connection with the Dangerous Dogs Act.

“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

“The dogs were removed to kennels.”

