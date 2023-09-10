Fifer told he’d ‘never amount to anything’ now runs award-winning property firm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fifer told he’d ‘never amount to anything’ now runs award-winning property firm

Jim Parker said he felt "compelled" to launch his business in 2006, saying he wanted to "prove a point".

Jim Parker, Fife Poperties, managing director. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Ian Forsyth

A Fife property expert has come a long way since he was asked to leave school at 17 after being told by a teacher he wouldn’t amount to anything.

Jim Parker rose to be a financial director before becoming a highly-successful estate agent with several offices in the area.

After leaving school, Jim began work as a window cleaner before going to Fife College to study business and accountancy.

He then became a trainee accountant and then a financial director before he was 30.

Jim was also investing heavily in property. As a result, he decided to branch out by starting Fife Properties in 2006.

Fife property expert spotted a gap in the market

Jim said he has never wanted to be “just another estate agent” and wanted to have a community-focused business.

He explained why he launched the business.

Fife Properties managing director Jim Parker outside the business in Leven. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

“Most estate agency at that time was dominated by solicitors and big-brand corporates.

“Being a property investor and buying from them gave me a huge insight into how they worked.

“The service was really poor, and I really felt I could do better.

“I felt compelled to do it just to prove a point.”

Jim said he wanted his business to help promote the area and other businesses while  also “giving back” to the community.

‘Best job in the world’ running Fife Properties

The firm now offers a range of services, including property sales, lettings, management, sourcing, project managing and also educating property investors.

Jim said his job is the best in the world.

“I get to take customers to where they want to be in the most efficient and stress-free manner possible while selling or letting their property and delivering a world-class service.”

Jim shows off some of Fife Properties’ awards. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

He feels his biggest achievement with Fife Properties has been to build a successful team.

He added: “Rightmove rates us in the top 5% for customer service in the UK. Our customer satisfaction rating is over 98%.”

Time to ‘pivot and adapt’ to market changes

Jim said the cost-of-living tenant protection legislation has meant that a lot of landlords are now selling up and leaving the sector.

This, he said, means less properties to rent, increasing homelessness.

He said he is being overwhelmed with multiple tenant inquiries for properties.

Jim Parker in his Leven office. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Mr Parker added: “The increases in the Bank of England base rate has meant that buyer demand has dropped year on year.

“We need to pivot and adapt to the new market. I’ve seen all this before, so it will be a lot easier for us because of our experience.”

Jim feels that the secret of Fife Properties‘ success to date is making continuous improvement, always learning, never giving up and striving to be world class.

