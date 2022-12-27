Why Fife property expert fears ‘surge in homelessness’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Scottish Government must invest in more social housing and affordable homes to avoid a housing crisis.

That is the view of Fife-based expert Jim Parker, who runs Fife Properties.

Mr Parker criticised the Scottish Government’s recent move to increase the second homes tax from 4% to 6%.

He echoed the views of other local property experts.

He said increasing the tax on private landlords will not help with the current rental crisis.

Mr Parker said the market does not have enough properties to keep up with demand.

He said: “There is a current shortage of supply of private rental stock right across Fife, and the whole of Scotland.

“It’s about to get worse.”

In October, the Scottish Government introduced a rent freeze until the end of March 2023.

Impact on businesses and jobs

Mr Parker said private landlords have been “propping up the market” for at least three decades.

But he said the additional tax on private landlords will “clearly stop much-needed investment into this market”.

He added: “That will restrict supply even more”.

Mr Parker said the impact on holiday homes could have a knock-on impact on local businesses, and employment.

“The same principles apply to the holiday homes market,” he added.

“Less people will invest, which in turn will affect tourism, local businesses and ultimately jobs.

Call for more affordable housing

Mr Parker warned a lack of affordable housing could lead to a “surge in homelessness” in the near future.

“It’s all very well blaming private landlords for buying up properties to rent and keeping them from potential first-time buyers.

“But where are the tenants currently living in the private rental properties to go when they begin to sell up?

“The Scottish Government isn’t building enough social housing to keep up.

“The only person that will suffer is the tenant through lack of choice and possibly no choice at all.”

The Fife expert said the only solution was for increased investment in social housing.

Protecting opportunities

However, a spokesperson said the Scottish Government has delivered almost 113,000 affordable homes since 2007.

Of those, more than 79,000 of which were for social rent.

The Scottish Government spokesperson added: “By increasing the additional dwelling supplement rate to 6% it protects opportunities for first-time buyers, helping them compete with buy-to-let investors or those buying second homes.

“We have now started to deliver against our commitment to 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be available for social rent and 10% will be in our remote, rural and island communities.”