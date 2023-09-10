St Johnstone legend Chris Millar retires as fellow Perth great David Wotherspoon leads the congratulations on a magnificent career

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone legend Chris Millar retires as fellow Perth great David Wotherspoon leads the congratulations on a magnificent career

The 2014 Scottish Cup winner was awarded a testimonial season.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone legend Chris Millar has retired.
St Johnstone legend Chris Millar has retired.

St Johnstone legend, Chris Millar, has retired as a footballer.

Millar was one of the stars of Saints’ 2014 Scottish Cup-winning side – both on the pitch at Celtic Park and back in Perth for a weekend of never-to-be-forgotten celebrations.

That history-making achievement came in the middle of a 10-year-spell at McDiarmid Park that concluded with a testimonial.

Signed from Morton in 2008 by Derek McInnes, Millar helped Saints back into the top flight of Scottish football in his first season with the club.

He went on to feature in several European campaigns, play a big part in making his team a virtual fixture in the top six of the Premiership, and pick up countless player of the year awards before he returned to Morton at the age of 35.

Millar kept playing until he was 40, dropping out of the SPFL with East Kilbride, Kilwinning Rangers and Troon.

His last game turned out to be a 2-1 defeat to Benburb, when he came off on the 66th minute.

Millar is the fourth of the 2014 starting line-up to retire, following on from Frazer Wright, Dave Mackay and current Saints boss, Steven MacLean.

He made his announcement on Twitter on Saturday night, saying: “Today I pulled on the boots for the last time. What a ride it’s been.

“Over 20 years playing the game I love. Celtic, Morton, St Johnstone, East Kilbride, Kilwinning and Troon. Couldn’t have asked for more.

“Worked with great people, won some things along the way, played for a few clubs and lived my dream. I count myself very lucky.

“Grateful to everyone who I crossed paths with good and bad along the way. It is all part of the football experience.

“Football has given me so many opportunities and lessons in life. It really is the greatest game.

“Players shouldn’t take the game for granted. As you get old you realise just how good it is.

“Lastly to my family. What a family I have. Sacrificed so much to let me do the thing I love. I am forever grateful and in your debt. Love you all.

“Thanks to all the fans of the clubs I played for. Always endeavoured to play as well as I could and give it my all. Loved my time at all the clubs i played for and lucky to still feel welcomed anytime I have returned.”

Former team-mate, David Wotherspoon, who left Saints in the summer was among the many to congratulate Millar on his career.

He posted: “Happy retirement Midgey!! What a career! Was a pleasure to play alongside and share a dressing room with you! All the very best to you and the family.”

And current Saints CEO, Stan Harris, said: “Amazing memories at Saints @MidgeyMillar, honoured to call you a friend. Enjoy your retirement, it’s well deserved. Welcome back anytime.”

Conversation