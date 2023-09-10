St Johnstone legend Chris Millar retires as fellow Perth great David Wotherspoon leads the congratulations on a magnificent career

St Johnstone legend, Chris Millar, has retired as a footballer.

Millar was one of the stars of Saints’ 2014 Scottish Cup-winning side – both on the pitch at Celtic Park and back in Perth for a weekend of never-to-be-forgotten celebrations.

That history-making achievement came in the middle of a 10-year-spell at McDiarmid Park that concluded with a testimonial.

Signed from Morton in 2008 by Derek McInnes, Millar helped Saints back into the top flight of Scottish football in his first season with the club.

He went on to feature in several European campaigns, play a big part in making his team a virtual fixture in the top six of the Premiership, and pick up countless player of the year awards before he returned to Morton at the age of 35.

Millar kept playing until he was 40, dropping out of the SPFL with East Kilbride, Kilwinning Rangers and Troon.

His last game turned out to be a 2-1 defeat to Benburb, when he came off on the 66th minute.

Millar is the fourth of the 2014 starting line-up to retire, following on from Frazer Wright, Dave Mackay and current Saints boss, Steven MacLean.

🎥 The Dons head to Perth on Sunday to play St Johnstone in Chris Millar's Testimonial match- here's what the manager had to say about Chris who was one of his first signings at McDiarmid Park! @CMtestimonial #StandFree pic.twitter.com/umAKKLivtb — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) July 6, 2018

He made his announcement on Twitter on Saturday night, saying: “Today I pulled on the boots for the last time. What a ride it’s been.

“Over 20 years playing the game I love. Celtic, Morton, St Johnstone, East Kilbride, Kilwinning and Troon. Couldn’t have asked for more.

“Worked with great people, won some things along the way, played for a few clubs and lived my dream. I count myself very lucky.

“Grateful to everyone who I crossed paths with good and bad along the way. It is all part of the football experience.

“Football has given me so many opportunities and lessons in life. It really is the greatest game.

“Players shouldn’t take the game for granted. As you get old you realise just how good it is.

“Lastly to my family. What a family I have. Sacrificed so much to let me do the thing I love. I am forever grateful and in your debt. Love you all.

“Thanks to all the fans of the clubs I played for. Always endeavoured to play as well as I could and give it my all. Loved my time at all the clubs i played for and lucky to still feel welcomed anytime I have returned.”

Former team-mate, David Wotherspoon, who left Saints in the summer was among the many to congratulate Millar on his career.

He posted: “Happy retirement Midgey!! What a career! Was a pleasure to play alongside and share a dressing room with you! All the very best to you and the family.”

And current Saints CEO, Stan Harris, said: “Amazing memories at Saints @MidgeyMillar, honoured to call you a friend. Enjoy your retirement, it’s well deserved. Welcome back anytime.”