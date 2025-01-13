Man, 54, charged after break-in at award-winning Stirling chip shop

A 54-year-old man has been charged in connection with a break-in at an award-winning Stirling chip shop.

Police received reports of a break-in at Vincenzo’s Fish and Chips on Thursday afternoon.

Owner Vincenzo Di Carlo said he became aware of the break-in after spotting damage to one of the doors.

He thanked police for their professionalism in dealing with the incident, as well as locals who shared a Facebook post about the break-in.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a break-in at a business premises in Cowane Street, Stirling at 4.35pm on Thursday.

“A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at Stirling Sheriff Court on Monday.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

The Cowane Street takeaway was named the best chip shop in central Scotland at the Scottish Fish & Chips Awards in November.

