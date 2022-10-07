Survey finds Dundonians shunning low-cost ‘direct cremations’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new survey shows Dundee mourners are less likely to want a direct cremation compared to elsewhere in the UK.

The research, conducted by William Purves funeral directors, found only 1% of people in Dundee would opt for the low-cost services, which have increased across the UK since the start of the pandemic.

Around 18% of all UK cremations are now direct, according to research.

The spike is due to Covid-19 restrictions preventing people from attending funerals in-person but it appears some are continuing with the low-key service.

Direct cremations mean no service is held at all and usually no family or friends attend.

‘Strong sense of local connection’

It comes as Dundee based James L Wallace and Robert Samson in Broughty Ferry are being brought into the family brand of parent company, William Purves Funeral Directors.

The funeral directors helped organise the late Queen’s funeral procession from Aberdeenshire — through Tayside and Fife — to Edinburgh after her death at Balmoral.

Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry, said the research suggests Dundee is not following the national trend away from full ceremonial services.

He said: “The results of the survey are evidence of the strong sense of local connection present in Dundee.

“The people here are community-minded and prioritise being physically there for one another above everything else.

“While we are seeing a rising demand for digital processes, live-streaming and direct cremations elsewhere in the UK, it seems here people are more concerned with that person-centred approach, human connection, and physical touch – regardless of the cost. They want a personalised approach that comes from speaking directly with a trusted, local funeral director.”

122 people surveyed

The firm surveyed 122 people in the city to find out their attitudes to funerals.

Of those, just one person said they would consider a direct cremation.

Such funerals have remained popular with those seeking to save costs, despite the end of Covid restrictions.

The average basic funeral cost in the UK is £4,054, compared with £1,646 for a direct cremation.

Research in previous years showed Dundee had one of the highest cremation costs in Scotland meanwhile.

The survey’s other findings showed live streaming was deemed the least important part of funeral arranging, while the ability to talk to a professional face-to-face was top priority.

The changes at the funeral directors means the well-known Samsons and Wallace businesses have been rebranded as William Purves.

Mr Wilson said: “After serving Dundee for nearly a decade under the William Purves brand, we are delighted to finally align our service and values with our external identity.

“While our name may have changed, locals can expect to see the same friendly faces and compassionate, professional service. We welcome anyone to visit their local branch to make arrangements, ask questions and discuss plans”.