Survey finds Dundonians shunning low-cost ‘direct cremations’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Survey finds Dundonians shunning low-cost ‘direct cremations’

By Jake Keith
October 7 2022, 12.35pm Updated: October 7 2022, 3.26pm
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

A new survey shows Dundee mourners are less likely to want a direct cremation compared to elsewhere in the UK.

The research, conducted by William Purves funeral directors, found only 1% of people in Dundee would opt for the low-cost services, which have increased across the UK since the start of the pandemic.

Around 18% of all UK cremations are now direct, according to research.

The spike is due to Covid-19 restrictions preventing people from attending funerals in-person but it appears some are continuing with the low-key service.

Direct cremations mean no service is held at all and usually no family or friends attend.

‘Strong sense of local connection’

It comes as Dundee based James L Wallace and Robert Samson in Broughty Ferry are being brought into the family brand of parent company, William Purves Funeral Directors.

The funeral directors helped organise the late Queen’s funeral procession from Aberdeenshire — through Tayside and Fife — to Edinburgh after her death at Balmoral.

Huge crowds watch the Queen’s Cortege on the Kingsway at the Swallow Roundabout. Image: Richard Prest.

Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry, said the research suggests Dundee is not following the national trend away from full ceremonial services.

He said: “The results of the survey are evidence of the strong sense of local connection present in Dundee.

“The people here are community-minded and prioritise being physically there for one another above everything else.

“While we are seeing a rising demand for digital processes, live-streaming and direct cremations elsewhere in the UK, it seems here people are more concerned with that person-centred approach, human connection, and physical touch – regardless of the cost. They want a personalised approach that comes from speaking directly with a trusted, local funeral director.”

122 people surveyed

The firm surveyed 122 people in the city to find out their attitudes to funerals.

Of those, just one person said they would consider a direct cremation.

Such funerals have remained popular with those seeking to save costs, despite the end of Covid restrictions.

The average basic funeral cost in the UK is £4,054, compared with £1,646 for a direct cremation.

Research in previous years showed Dundee had one of the highest cremation costs in Scotland meanwhile.

crematorium loss highest deaths
Dundee Crematorium.

The survey’s other findings showed live streaming was deemed the least important part of funeral arranging, while the ability to talk to a professional face-to-face was top priority.

The changes at the funeral directors means the well-known Samsons and Wallace businesses have been rebranded as William Purves.

Mr Wilson said: “After serving Dundee for nearly a decade under the William Purves brand, we are delighted to finally align our service and values with our external identity.

“While our name may have changed, locals can expect to see the same friendly faces and compassionate, professional service. We welcome anyone to visit their local branch to make arrangements, ask questions and discuss plans”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee

Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
tahini
Foodies on foot: What did I make of these four dishes from Tahini in…
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
VIDEO: Behind the scenes as top chefs reveal how to make dishes served at…
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
'Mindless vandals' wreak havoc on Dundee park just four months after opening
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
'People called my children monkeys': New Dundee slavery trail inspired by councillor's experiences of…
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
The Menu Awards: 37 best pictures from 2022 event
Photo shows the sign for the Olympia Leisure Pool in Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee leisure bosses must make space for swimmers as Olympia disaster drags…
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Mill o' Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Legal training of Dundee councillors questioned as Tim Hortons compensation sum revealed
7

Most Read

1
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Mill o’ Mains foodbank in Dundee closing after council serves eviction notice
2
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Man and woman killed in A9 crash near Dunkeld
3
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Driver smashed into Fife garden at end of cocaine-fuelled police chase
4
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Star Wars and Outlander productions bring multi-million-pound boost to Tayside and Fife
5
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Longhaugh Road in Dundee to stay closed until next week after burst water pipe
6
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Tesco Murraygate: £6m housing and retail development unveiled as scaffolding comes down
6
7
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Dundee’s Hollywood star Brian Cox aims TV tirade at Liz Truss
8
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Dundee residents left with ‘stinking mountain’ of rubbish outside their homes
9
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
The Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022: Pictures and reaction from winners
4
10
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Drunken Perth driver smashed into six cars after downing Baileys

More from The Courier

Callum Davidson is looking for a better defensive display from his side following the defeat to Kilmarnock.
St Johnstone urged to 'ask questions' of Celtic as Callum Davidson looks to freshen…
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
BBC searching Tayside and Fife for Scotland's Christmas Home of the Year
Dundee airport.
'Catastrophic' consequences warning as lights shone into Dundee planes four times
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Comrie workers forced to live in caravans due to lack of affordable housing
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
17th Century Chinese brush pot found on windowsill sells for £51,000 at Perth auction
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Joe Chalmers 'enjoying' his football at Dunfermline as he details change to role in…
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
Friday court round-up — Angus biter and iPad anger
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
REBECCA BAIRD: Culross should follow Croatia's lead and turn Outlander frenzy into a Game…
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
JIM SPENCE: Dundee and Dundee United fans are being seriously short-changed
Robert Wilson, the manager of William Purves in Dundee and Broughty Ferry.
GIG GUIDE: It's getting cooler, but the music is still hot

Editor's Picks