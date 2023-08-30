Dundee-born actor Brian Cox is star draw at pro-independence rally with Humza Yousaf

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee-born actor Brian Cox is star draw at pro-independence rally with Humza Yousaf

Hollywood actor Brian Cox called on Scots to speed up their push for independence ahead of the SNP-backed rally.

By Alasdair Clark
Brian Cox
Dundee-native Brian Cox will headline the event on Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Dundee actor Brian Cox wants Scots to “speed up” the push for independence.

The star of hit shows including Succession will join First Minister Humza Yousaf as he joins a pro-independence rally on Saturday.

It will mark Mr Yousaf’s first public appearance at an independence rally since becoming first minister after Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Yousaf called on supporters to come together and make the rally the “biggest and the best our cause has ever seen”.

Edinburgh council records suggest organisers are preparing for as many as 10,000 to attend the rally, which will take place outside the Scottish Parliament.

Humza Yousaf SNP leader
The rally is Humza Yousaf first since taking over from Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA

Hosted by Believe in Scotland in partnership with Yes for EU, the rally will call for an independent Scotland inside the European Union.

Mr Cox said: “This is shaping up to be a great event and I am delighted to be asked to speak.

“Let’s speed up our push for independence on Saturday.”

Other speakers will include Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater as well as author Lesley Riddoch and presenter Alistair Heather.

Polls show support for independence is at around 48%. Image: Shutterstock
Polls show support for independence is at around 48%. Image: Shutterstock

Ms Slater added: “An independent Scotland can build a fairer, greener and better future at the heart of Europe. That is why I am proud to be speaking at this weekend’s rally.”

Recent polling carried out by Survation showed support for Scottish independence remaining steady at 48% excluding don’t knows.

Founder of Believe in Scotland Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp said the grassroots are “ready to go again”.

He added: “We want to create a really ­positive buzz and reignite that sense of ­community and Yes family that we had in 2014.”

