Dundee-born actor Brian Cox is star draw at pro-independence rally with Humza Yousaf

Dundee actor Brian Cox wants Scots to “speed up” the push for independence.

The star of hit shows including Succession will join First Minister Humza Yousaf as he joins a pro-independence rally on Saturday.

It will mark Mr Yousaf’s first public appearance at an independence rally since becoming first minister after Nicola Sturgeon.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr Yousaf called on supporters to come together and make the rally the “biggest and the best our cause has ever seen”.

Edinburgh council records suggest organisers are preparing for as many as 10,000 to attend the rally, which will take place outside the Scottish Parliament.

Hosted by Believe in Scotland in partnership with Yes for EU, the rally will call for an independent Scotland inside the European Union.

Mr Cox said: “This is shaping up to be a great event and I am delighted to be asked to speak.

“Let’s speed up our push for independence on Saturday.”

Other speakers will include Scottish Green co-leader Lorna Slater as well as author Lesley Riddoch and presenter Alistair Heather.

Ms Slater added: “An independent Scotland can build a fairer, greener and better future at the heart of Europe. That is why I am proud to be speaking at this weekend’s rally.”

Recent polling carried out by Survation showed support for Scottish independence remaining steady at 48% excluding don’t knows.

Founder of Believe in Scotland Gordon MacIntyre-Kemp said the grassroots are “ready to go again”.

He added: “We want to create a really ­positive buzz and reignite that sense of ­community and Yes family that we had in 2014.”