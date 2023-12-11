Dundee’s Brian Cox slams Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme as he joins new refugee campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee’s Brian Cox slams Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda scheme as he joins new refugee campaign

The Succession star branded the current UK asylum system 'a shambles'.

By Alasdair Clark
Dundee-born actor Brian Cox. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee-born actor Brian Cox. Image: Shutterstock.

Dundee’s Brian Cox has criticised the government’s “awful” Rwanda relocation scheme as he joins calls for a new plan for refugees.

Cox – famed for playing media tycoon Logan Roy in TV hit Succession – joined trade union bosses and a former head of the British Army in signing an open letter in support of a new campaign advocating for a “fair and kind” new plan for refugees that works for everyone

The letter comes as the UK Government introduce new emergency legislation declaring Rwanda as a safe country.

They hope it will finally allow their asylum seeker relocation scheme to get under way.

The plan – first announced in 2022 – would see asylum seekers arriving in the UK removed to Rwanda for processing.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who is facing opposition over the UK Government's Rwanda policy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing opposition over the UK Government’s Rwanda policy. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

But flights failed to take off after the courts stepped in, ruling that the plan was unlawful as there had not been a proper assessment of whether Rwanda was a safe country for asylum seekers.

Other famous faces signing the letter alongside Brian Cox include TV presenter and former England player Gary Lineker.

UK asylum system needs ‘total re-think’

Mr Cox said the UK’s asylum system required a “total re-think”.

He said: “The UK’s asylum system is in a shambles – not least with the government’s continued attempts to push through the awful scheme to send people to Rwanda.

“We need a total rethink. Political leaders must create a system that is not just properly managed but is fair and has compassion at its heart.”

Home secretary James Cleverly, who has signed a new deal with the Rwandan government. Image: Shutterstock
Home secretary James Cleverly has signed a new deal with the Rwandan government. Image: Shutterstock

Fewer than one in five think the UK Government’s approach to the asylum system is working well, according to recent polling.

The letter, sent to the leaders of all major political parties, says Britain’s refugee system has become “ever-more uncaring, chaotic and costly”.

It added: “These policies aren’t working for refugees and they aren’t working for local communities. That’s why we have come together to say we’ve had enough.”

Ex-head of British Army joins Brian Cox

General Lord Richard Dannatt, former head of the British Army, said: “It is clear that the current system for refugees in the UK is in a terrible mess.

“The dogged pursuit of the unpopular plan to send people seeking protection to Rwanda is astonishing.”

Lord Dannatt also criticised the lack of support for Afghans fleeing the Taliban as he called for a “proper plan” that is fair for refugees and communities.

“This chaos cannot be allowed to continue,” he added.

